If you have been on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tumblr at any point over the last day, you have most likely seen the latest Kardashian headline about Rob. Yesterday, it was revealed that Rob Kardashian, 28, had been diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

It is no secret that Rob has been struggling over the past few years. Although he has mainly stayed off the show, he has been featured on his family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians talking about issues with his physical and mental health. Unfortunately, while he had plenty of support and help from his family and friends, he seems to have been unable to get out of this rut. However, sources close to Rob claim that he is viewing his diagnosis as a big “wake-up call” to change his undesirable lifestyle habits.

Meanwhile, Rob’s mother Kris Jenner was off in St. Barts vacationing with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. After hearing the scary health news, Kris quickly made her way back to Los Angeles to be with her son.

Reports claim that although Rob’s blood sugar was dangerously high, he has now been released from the hospital and is at home resting. Fortunately, Rob has plenty of money, support and resources to help him shed the estimated 100 pounds he has put on over the past few years. In addition, since Rob was diagnosed with the Type 2 classification of Diabetes, it is possible for him to effectively treat the condition and ideally get it into remission.

While his family members have made countless attempts to help Rob with his issues, he has resisted their aid. Hopefully this “wake up call” will be just what Rob needed to take his health more seriously.

Tuesday, the world was shocked by the news that Glee star Mark Salling had been arrested for possession of child pornography. Early Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department brought Mark into custody and booked him on $20,000 bail. Although Mark was quickly released from jail after his family put up some of the money, it looks like his troubles are just beginning to unfold.

Recently, Mark was cast for an independent movie titled Gods and Secrets. However, the film’s director has come forward to reveal that he is contemplating cutting Mark from the movie, but will await the court’s final conclusion.

In a statement, director Adi Shankar explained, “Today I was made aware of the serious allegations against Salling as a result of numerous media outlets hounding me as to whether he would remain in Gods and Secrets. I won’t feed your growing pitchfork culture. I’m going to wait for all the facts to arrive, and if, in fact, these allegations are true, I will immediately take action which includes removing his scenes from the project.”

Mark has been scheduled to appear in court on January 22. Thus, it is only a few weeks till we see what Mark’s fate will be in terms of both the movie and his freedom.

By: Ricki Reay