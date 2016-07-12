Click to read the full story: RHOA Porsha Williams jail time and Wendy Williams ready for Roland Martin sit down

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” anger girl Porsha Williams may be facing jail time for another assault, Wendy Williams is ready for a live Roland Martin sit down and Omarion is leaving Apryl Jones not long after their baby being born.

Celebrity Gossip

Porsha Williams Could Face Jail Time Assault?

Okay, remember last December when Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) cast member Porsha Williams beat her former assistant to the ground outside a Christmas party in Atlanta? Well, now she may face jail time if she and Jamie Ziegler (victim) can’t get their shit together.

According to numerous news outlets, Ziegler is now taking legal action against the reality TV star. She filed a request for an arrest warrant against Porsha in Fulton County. According to public records, they have a court date next month and apparently if they don’t straighten out whatever issues they have between them, Porsha more than likely will serve some time.

People have had a lot to say about Ms. Williams’ fighting on RHOA. What happened between her and Ziegler didn’t play out on TV, but during the season Eight reunion, they did show clips of what happened and Porsha most definitely is in the wrong. While she has undergone anger management therapy, what she did last December may still come back to bite her in the ass.

Omarion and Apryl Jones of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Call it Quits shortly after their baby being born

Another one bites the dust. Does any reality TV show relationship ever work out? The latest duo to call it quits on their love is none other than Omarion and Apryl Jones of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. I was so pulling for them too.

Jones made the announcement via Twitter by simply posting, “Single… the end.” Then she took to SnapChat to clear up all the drama surrounding the comments she made about “all live matters” amidst the current racial divided that exists in this country. She said,

“So people are saying that you and Omarion cannot not be together because of the “black lives matter” comment that I made because I said “all lives matters” pertaining to the shooting. That has nothing to with why me and Omarion are not together. He never cheated on me, and I never cheated on him. Sometimes people just grow apart and sometimes people just go their own way.”

Since she addressed it, Omarion made an “official” statement via his Instagram for a one time only comment about the situation.

“This is the only public statement I will make about this private matter…. The beautiful and talented mother of my children for whom I hold the highest regard and respect, Apryl Jones, and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. We continue to love and support one another and still share a common goal to remain friends while being great parents to our children.”

They seem to be handling the situation well. Good for them.

Wendy Williams is No Punk, Invites Roland Martin for a Live Sit Down

She has been in the news lately because of her comments about HBCU’s and the NAACP. Wendy Williams was pretty much torn a new one after word of what she said spread on Twitter and other social media platforms. One of the biggest critics of her statements (and her) is TV One’s Roland Martin, who did not mince his words when talking about the talk show host. Now, the two will have a “sit down” on her show Thursday to get it all out in the open. Williams made the announcement live this morning.

“Over the past few days, if you don’t know, I’ve been facing some really harsh criticism from our viewers and other people in the media because of my comments regarding racism. One of my biggest critics was a journalist and activist, Roland Martin, who I’ve known for several years… I reached out to him over the weekend, and we had a very interesting conversation on the telephone regarding race, and so I said, ‘You know what? Why don’t you just come to the show?’ So I’ve invited Roland to the show. He will be here to have an open dialogue. Roland will be here on Thursday, so I look forward to this.”

I am sure this is going to boost her ratings quite a bit. Williams goes on to set up the tone of the conversation they will have later this week by saying,

“He’s educated me quite a bit, and I hope you can do the same for all of us, and we can begin to heal and stop.”

This is going to be good.

The post RHOA Porsha Williams jail time and Wendy Williams ready for Roland Martin sit down appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva