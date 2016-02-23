Click to read the full story: RHOA Kim Fields opens online library for Kenya Moore & Shad Moss Bows out for Keyshia Cole

Real Housewives of Atlanta Kim Fields online ‘read’ Kenya Moore during the aired show, Demi Lovato took on Taylor Swift‘s money gift for Kesha and Shad Moss aka Bow Wow has opted out of dating Keyshia Cole.

Demi Lovato Criticizes Taylor Swift Thanks to Kesha.

If you have been following this whole Kesha lawsuit case, you know that it is a pretty sad situation. Not only is the singer being forced to carry out her contract with Sony, but she also has to do so with the man whom she claims drugged and raped her.

There is a lot of empathy for Kesha in this ordeal. One singer, in particular, feels so badly for her, she gave her a quarter of a million dollars. Taylor Swift reportedly donated $250,000 to Kesha because let’s face it; she’s got it like that.

“In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time.”

I don’t know why her reps felt the need to announce it, but that’s a different story. While most people see it as a caring gesture, Singer/actress Demi Lovato apparently doesn’t think that highly of the monetary gift. She tweeted,

“Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I’ll be impressed.”

Of course, it sounds like she’s “hating,” even though Demi claims her post was not shade toward Taylor. Her comment is definitely no shade toward Kesha as she has been a big supporter of the star during her legal battle to record her the rest of her contractual six albums for Sony with producer Dr. Luke. Demi posted this on her Twitter account after learning about the New York Supreme Court’s ruling Saturday.

“#FreeKesha. This is only gonna make you stronger, you brave and beautiful girl. Prayers are with you @KeshaRose.”

Oh Demi, never one to hold her tongue.

Shad Moss and Keyshia Cole Dating? According to Him, “No.”

Here’s one that has a lot of folks scratching their heads. The rumors in the mill are saying that Shad Moss a.k.a Bow Wow and singer Keyshia Cole are dating.

Now I’m really confused on this because I thought she was engaged. Remember when she announced she was getting married and everyone wondered “who the hell to?” Maybe she was just trying to make her ex-husband Daniel Gibson jealous, but she had a lot of people fooled.

Well, the tea now, coming from the horse’s mouth (Bow Wow) is that he and Keyshia are not dating despite the rumors. Apparently, a black and white photo he posted to Instagram with the caption, “Head rubs are the best!” was enough to get this story going. He tweeted,

“Not true at all… Don’t believe what u read or hear.”

Well damn Shad, what are we supposed to do then if you don’t just come out and tell us? With the news of a possible Keyshia/Shad connection, Erica Mena (remember her) had some things to say about the “couple.” After being tagged in a comment by a fan who said that Erica is still “ranting about” Shad, Mena set the record straight.

“You [Shad] wish I was ranting about you, little runt… Go to church and pray for all your weaknesses. You have so many.”

Despite what Bow Wow is saying or what Keyshia is not saying, people are still talking. I guess fans just want it to be true.

Kim Fields “READS” Kenya Moore on Social Media During RHOA Airing.

All I have to say about Kim Fields coming for Kenya this week is it’s about damn time. If you have been keeping up with the drama on the show this season, you know that Kenya is out of her mind. You also know that Kim Fields has taken a lot of shit from her. From Kenya questioning her credentials as a director/producer to her starting the rumor that Kim’s husband Chris is gay, this chick is long overdue for a checking.

Kim read Kenya on social media during this week’s airing of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she did not hold back at all. She said in an Instagram post,

“WTF kind of time traveling “source” are you that you can make me married to someone diff when you did your ONE ep. of “Living Single?” I’ve told you to keep my family out of your unimportant, irrelevant mouth. As I said in Jamaica, my husband’s industry calls him by his professional name only, with the upmost respect for who he is as a performer as well as a dedicated husband and father, whereas you have no industry let alone one that calls you…Shame on anyone who continues to try to tear down marriage… in the name of a storyline.”

Finally, her lessons from NeNe Leakes’ School of Read have paid off. Kim also lets Kenya know “I have ‘never come for’ you in my life.”

Kenya hasn’t said anything yet, and honestly, she really has no room for retort because everything Kim said is right on the money. Kenya is a bitch.

