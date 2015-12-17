Click to read the full story: Rep Rick Brattin Tried Sticking It In Athletes But Pulled Out & RHOA Kenya Moore Bored With Kim Fields

Kim Fields knew she was a little vanilla for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” so she should be surprised that Kenya Moore is already finding her boring, Rep. Rick Brattin tried sticking it to University of Missouri athletes but learned a quick lesson about pulling out safely. The Freddie Gray trial ended in a mistrial so we’ll see if they try to go back and redo a wrong.

Kenya Moore Calls Kim Fields Boring

It was only a matter of time before one of the cast members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta said it, and it’s really no surprise that Kenya Moore was the one who did.

Kim Fields is boring. We all know it because we all see it. But I wonder if her admission has to do with the fact that Kim called her out about her messiness during the last episode.

According to what Kenya told OKmagazine.com, Kim was having “an emotional breakdown” referencing her walking away from the group this week on the show. She says that Kim is having a lot of issues, but she clearly wasn’t there for how she dealt with them while they were in Miami. That on top of Kim’s drama-less life probably rubs Kenya “the wrong way.”

“I have a hard time remembering that Kim is on the show because when I do see her, I fall asleep… So I have to wake myself up and just say, ‘Oh, okay. I must have missed half of what she was doing because I’m bored.”

Oh, Kenya. Does the shade throwing ever really stop with you? She went on further to say,

“It’s a strange situation…I’ve never seen a woman near 50 cry from being away from her children or her husband for actually less than 24 hours. So I don’t know what to make of that.”

Kenya has no chill and just because she doesn’t know how it feels to think about others and not just herself ALL THE TIME, doesn’t mean that those who do are boring. Newsflash Miss America, life doesn’t revolve around drama, honey.

Rep Rick Brattin Wants Missouri Student-Athletes to Lose Scholarships if they Strike? Then then he withdraws it.

In the wake of University of Missouri football players effectively going on a strike and getting the president of the university removed, state legislatures want to deter any future thoughts of such behavior by punishing students who do such things. And by punish I mean take away their scholarships!

The bill was proposed by Rep. Rick Brattin, a Republican, so that tells you something there, last week in the Missouri House and would call for scholarships to be stripped from athletes who “calls, incites, supports or participates in any strike.”

Along with the student-athletes being reprimanded, the coaching staff will be fined if they encourage or enable protests according to the Chicago Tribune.

This is just another way that people in power are abusing said power. How can you punish young people for standing up for social injustices? I guess it really just comes down to what the issues are because I am sure if it were something that they agreed with, they wouldn’t mind. It’s just so disgusting that they even think that this is a good idea. They can put it in terms that they think are politically correct but no matter how you put it, it’s rooted in elitism, and it’s wrong.

But I digress.

UPDATE:

Missouri Rep. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, withdrew the proposal Wednesday, less than a week after offering the measure. Word of his bill prompted a sharp debate across the state and nation on the free-speech rights of college athletes.

The measure would have required revocation of scholarships for any college athlete “who calls, incites, supports or participates in any strike or concerted refusal to play a scheduled game.” It also included fines for coaches who encourage or enable boycotts.

In a statement, Brattin said the bill was meant to prompt discussion.

“While I am withdrawing the legislation, I hope the conversation will continue so that we can take steps to ensure the University of Missouri is providing a stable, positive learning environment for our young people,” the statement said. “I sincerely believe students should be able to express their viewpoints, but I also believe our flagship state university has to keep and maintain the order that is expected from such an esteemed educational institution.”

On Nov. 7, more than 30 University of Missouri football players announced on Twitter a solidarity strike with the group Concerned Student 1950, threatening to boycott all practices and games until university system president Tim Wolfe resigned. The protests were prompted by reports of several racial incidents on the Columbia campus.

After a team meeting, Nov. 8, then-football coach Gary Pinkel and the rest of the Tigers announced their support of the boycott. The team and coaches returned to practice only after Wolfe and R. Bowen Loftin, the chancellor of the Columbia campus, announced their decisions to resign.

Missouri Rep. Brandon Ellington, a Kansas City Democrat, said Brattin had correctly decided to withdraw his bill.

“This unconstitutional legislation never should have been filed in the first place,” Ellington’s statement said. “Seeking to punish those who peacefully take a stand against racial injustice violates not only the constitutional right to free speech but the values we hold as Missourians.”

The measure was co-sponsored by Rep. Kurt Bahr, an O’Fallon Republican.

Mistrial Declared in First Cop Tried in Freddie Gray Trial

This right here is something. Due to a hung jury in the trial of one of the six cops charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray, the judge has declared a mistrial.

The news just broke, and it looks like Baltimore police officer William Porter is off the hook for his involvement in Gray’s death. There were four charges brought against Porter, including second-degree assault, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office and the jury remained deadlock on all of them even after deliberating for three days. The judge told them to go back and essentially, figure it out, but they were still not able to reach a unanimous decision.

There is no doubt this comes as a big upset to Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who many have criticized for the way in which her team has handled and is handling the case. Her team now has to decide if they are going to re-try the case.

In the meantime, the court has scheduled an administrative hearing to decide if they will go through with a new court date.

Gray sustained severe spinal injuries, which have been determined to be his cause of death, while in police custody after being arrested back in April.

