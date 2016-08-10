Click to read the full story: Renee Zellweger still insists original face and Caitlyn Jenner sues for accident

Back in 2014, actress Renee Zellweger made some serious waves in the press and on social media after she showed up to an event looking notably different. Immediately, the majority of people jumped to the conclusion that Renee had some major cosmetic work done. However, Renee has continuously denied going under-the-knife.

While the frenzy has simmered down since Renee stepped back on the red carpet, the actress is not letting her critics get off easy. In a long op-ed article for Huffington Post, Renee talks candidly about the double standard she feels female celebrities face.

Renee strongly stated:

“I am not writing today because I have been publicly bullied or because the value of my work has been questioned by a critic whose ideal physical representation of a fictional character originated 16 years ago, over which he feels ownership, I no longer meet…I’m writing because to be fair to myself, I must make some claim on the truths of my life, and because witnessing the transmutation of tabloid fodder from speculation to truth is deeply troubling”

She went on to claim, “Not that it’s anyone’s business, but I did not make a decision to alter my face and have surgery on my eyes. She added, “It’s not secret a woman’s worth has been historically measured by her appearance.”

Lastly, Renee finished her opinionated article by asking readers to rethink the way they treat other people. She noted, “Maybe we could talk more about why we seem to collectively share an appetite for witnessing people diminished and humiliated with attacks on appearance and character? Maybe we could talk more about our many true societal challenges and how we can do better?”

While it would be nice to see Renee’s vision come to fruition, it would definitely take a lot to see the world of Hollywood and social media make such a drastic change.

In February of 2015, reality star Caitlyn Jenner was involved in a very serious car accident while driving in Malibu. The former Olympian wound up bumping the car in front of her into the other lane, causing them to collide with an oncoming car. Unfortunately, the woman driving the car in front of Caitlyn ended up dying from her injuries.

Inevitably, Caitlyn has faced plenty of legal drama following this incident. However, she is now claiming that the crash was actually at the fault of the paparazzi. In newly filed court documents, it is revealed that Caitlyn is now taking action against the group of photographers that were following her on the day of the crash.

The documents read, “As Jenner was driving her vehicle consistent will all laws and speed limits, the Stalker Defendants, and others acting in concert with them, continuously, negligently and recklessly operated their vehicles, tracking Jenner.” Going on to add, “As a direct consequence and result of this stalking, harassing and distracting conduct, [Jenner] was visually distracted, and the negligence and reckless conduct of the Stalker Defendants did contribute to the cause of an accident where seconds and split seconds mattered.”

Although Caitlyn has settled with the family of the woman who died in the accident, she is clearly not ready to lay the incident to rest. Only time will tell if the paparazzi are found to be [at least] partially liable for the tragic crash.

By: Ricki Reay