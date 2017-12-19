Click to read the full story: Reggie Bush goes out of NFL as a Saint

The NFL dream is coming to an end for running back Reggie Bush. The former No. 2 overall draft pick to the New Orleans Saints, Heisman winner (kind of) at USC, and Super Bowl XLIV champion has decided to hang up his cleats once and for all after failing to sign with a team this season.

Not exactly a storybook ending to what was not exactly a storybook career for the legendary college football back, but after failing to find a team for the 2017 season, Bush decided he was done. Of course, before the season, when discussing his future, Bush didn’t seem to even consider a situation like this.

“That’s my plan,” said Bush. “Going into year 12, I still feel like I have a lot left to prove, a lot left to give this game before I’m done. I don’t want to put a number on how many years I have left. I think once you get past year 10, you just gotta take it one year at a time and go from there. I’m still excited, still looking forward to playing football again this season, still staying in shape, still working out. I plan to be somewhere in September.”

But, sometimes things don’t go as planned. Bush, who played for the Saints for five seasons before stints with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and most recently the Buffalo Bills in 2016 will retire as a Saint.

It wouldn’t make much sense for Bush to end his career anywhere else. While he certainly didn’t play anywhere near his best football in New Orleans, Bush did show flashes of excellence during his rookie season in 2006 and during the Saints Super Bowl run in 2009, including an outstanding performance in the team’s Divisional Round matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on the way to the Super Bowl.

But, now, he’s older and ready to call it.

“I’m done,” said Bush. “Yeah, I’m done. I said it. It’s not breaking news. I’ve been saying it. I said it all season long, I said, ‘Listen, if I don’t play this year, I’m going to retire.’ Because I’m not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old, trying to get back in the league. Listen, once you get to a certain age as a running back, they just start to slowly weed you out.”

Please, no one tell him about Marshawn Lynch. Bush has had a tough career, guys, let’s just let him have this.

