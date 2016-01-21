Click to read the full story: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ shameful & Sherri Shepherd holds any baby but hers

Bravo has put out it’s most shameful display of black womankind with “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Sherri Shepherd continues proving how bad a mother she is and Juanita Broaddrick claims Bill Clinton raped her and Hillary Clinton threatened her.

Real Housewives of Potomac Poor Display of Black Womanhood

I honestly didn’t think that it could get any worse than what we already see on reality TV, but Bravo has managed to sink to a new level of low with the latest installment of their Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is a poor, misguided and stupid narrative about black women living in the DC area. It’s a horrible display of black women period. While there was no fighting or physical altercations, the piss poor mindsets of these “affluent” women are just as bad and perhaps, even more, damaging than the fist fighting and name calling we see on other shows.

First of all, these women are too old to be acting the way in which they do. All of them are over 45 years old, except maybe two, which is a surprise to me. It also leads me to believe that they are bankrolling this franchise in some way. Secondly, their storylines are empty and so self-centered, they make Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams look like girl scouts. Finally, their bougie airs, stuffy parties, petty arguments and fake importance are unbelievable.

I watched the show thinking to myself, “how can these women be okay with their cattiness” which is on a level that is a tad bit more than NeNe Leakes. It’s just a sorry excuse for a reality TV show, and I hope and pray to God that they nix it. I’d rather watch the Real Housewives of Nashville or Memphis than these played out broads who are hoping to make it big in the most self-indulgent way.

Sherri Shepherd Holds Kandi Burruss Baby, but she Won’t Meet Her Own

I have to admit that when I saw the picture of Sherri Shepherd holding Kandi Burruss’ new baby, I was like, “What the hell.” I just don’t get how this woman is okay with holding and taking pictures with Kandi’s baby but still refuses to the meet the son that she and her ex-husband agreed to have (via a surrogate) almost two years ago.

Her ex-husband Lamar Sally has called her out for the hypocritical behavior and a source told Radar that he is “hurt and disappointed.” Do you really blame him? The child that Shepherd has been legally declared the mother of is now one-year-old and she has not laid eyes on the boy. But apparently, while Sally is upset, he’s not surprised.

“It certainly wasn’t surprising to Lamar that Sherry had no problem taking a picture with Kandi’s newborn son, Ace. It’s just incredibly disappointing for Lamar and hurtful that Sherry continues to want nothing to do with their son,” says a source.

It’s hard to respect a woman who treats a child this way. As facts continue to come out, and her actions unfold, it becomes clearer to me that Sherri is more trying to get back/ teach her ex-husband a lesson by not claiming the child than anything. That baby had nothing to do with the deterioration of their marriage.

Bill Clinton Rape Victim Claims Hillary Clinton Knew; Intimidated Her Silence

This is not going to be an easy one to explain away for the Clintons. Juanita Broaddrick claims that she was raped by the former president 38 years ago in an Arkansas hotel and was cornered two weeks later by Hillary to jeep her mouth shut.

According to Radar Online, Broaddrick worked for a Clinton fundraiser when she was 35 years old and was given what she calls a stern warning from Mrs. Clinton. According to the victim,

“She said, ‘ I just want to tell you how much Bill and I appreciate the things you do for him… She looked at me real stern. Then she took my hand and held on to it, and she said, ‘Do you understand? Everything you do… That sent cold chills up my spine. I knew right then that she knew, and she was telling me to keep quiet.”

Broaddrick, who is now 73, says that she first tried to come forward about the rape in 1999 but for whatever reason, she chose to stay out of the public eye until now. She takes issue with Hillary Clinton’s campaign platform that insists she stands with sexual assault victims. Knowing what happened to her, or what she claims happened to her, which is a stark contrast to the campaigns message “drove her to speak out about her coercion.”

I am interested to see how this plays out.

