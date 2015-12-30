Click to read the full story: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 505 Yolanda Foster’s Will Power with Lisa Rinna

Another week has passed, which means that once again we get our weekly dose of drama from none other than the ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In season 6’s 5th episode titled “Will Power,” the new cast member Erika Girardi finally gets to make an impression on all of the other housewives. In addition, both Yolanda Foster and Lisa Vanderpump deal with medical crises.

Well…in Lisa’s case a “medical crisis” might be a bit of a stretch, but in the beginning of the episode we see her and Ken take one of their many swans to the vet. Unfortunately, Hanky the swan has been diagnosed with a stomach infection and they are unsure whether or not he is going to make it. Apparently it is possible to get emotionally attached to a swan, as Lisa claims she will not fly out to her magazine cover celebration event until she ensures that Hanky will be okay.

Meanwhile, Yolanda brings Erika with her to meet Kyle for a day in the park. During their get together, Kyle brings up the fact that many of Yolanda’s symptoms are similar to what she was going through with depression after losing her mother. However, Yolanda doesn’t seem convinced that her illness is that simple. Yolanda goes on to explain the surgery she will be soon undergoing in Cleveland. She reveals that an MRI showed that her old breast implant leaked silicon under her chest cavity and could be partially to blame for the severity of her symptoms. She also spills that both Anwar and Bella (her children) have been struggling with Lyme disease for the past two years. Rightfully, Kyle is taken back as it is definitely not obvious that either of the young teens have the condition.

Although Lisa Rinna has always been the most open housewife, she definitely took it a step further in this week’s episode. Lisa got her waxing specialist to make a house call as she packed for her trips to Canada, Philadelphia (for QVC) and the Hamptons. She then proceeded to bare (pretty much) it all, as she got her “hoo hoo” and backside groomed. I can appreciate that Lisa is fun and confident, but I definitely would not want to be her daughter when this episode aired.

While Lisa R flies out, Yolanda organizes a lunch for Erika to meet everyone: Lisa V, Kyle and Eileen. Right off the bat, Lisa V is taken back by Erika’s platinum blonde locks and similarities to her old Barbie doll. Erika proceeds to show off her nearly $200,000 diamond Cartier panther ring. Even the extravagant Lisa V can’t help but be impressed.

Shortly after, the ladies begin asking Erika about her life. Eventually, Erika ends up revealing that she has been married for 15 years to her husband who is 32 years older than her. Immediately Eileen can’t help herself but let out a little chuckle. Fortunately, Erika is used to such a reaction.

Towards the end of their get together, Yolanda claims that a friend told her that Taylor Armstrong (former housewife) was talking to Lisa Rinna about the possibility of Yolanda not actually being sick. Eileen goes on to bring up Lisa R’s confession about talking to someone who doubted Yolanda’s illness. Unfortunately, Yolanda wasn’t aware of the Lisa R thing and was actually talking about Taylor, but now Eileen let the cat out of the bag.

The episode finishes off back at Yolanda’s house, where she is hanging out with her mother, and her three children: Gigi, Bella and Anwar. While cooking, Yolanda, Bella and Gigi complain about how modeling is actually a hard job. Gigi elaborates, “ya…you have to like be nice and look good;” Evidently, a tough career path. After cooking up some tomato soup and grilled cheese, the gang heads up to the hill top where they engage in a more serious conversation. Yolanda reveals that she printed out her will and is putting it in her safe in case anything goes wrong during her surgery. Rightfully, all the kids are upset and try to reassure her that nothing bad is going to happen. Yolanda agrees but tells them that it is important for them to have a plan just in case there are any surprises.

Next Week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills:

The girls all meet up in the Hamptons for a getaway. The show’s resident divas, Erika and Lisa V seem to bump heads. Yolanda heads into surgery while the ladies find out that Kyle’s sister Kim got arrested for stealing from a Target.

You can catch the next episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it airs on Tuesday, January 5 on Bravo.

The post ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 505 Yolanda Foster’s Will Power with Lisa Rinna appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay