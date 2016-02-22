Click to read the full story: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ 814 Jamaican Me Gay Chat for Kim Fields

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back after two weeks and to say that there was drama does not even cover it.

Kenya Moore skips out on the visit to meet Peter’s family after her disappointing conversation with Cynthia. To refresh your memory, messy ass Sheree went back and told Kenya that Cynthia Bailey told the group she doesn’t consider her a best friend. Kenya confronted Cynthia, who didn’t deny what she said but did express that they are still building their friendship. Pissed and hurt, Kenya decides to have a sexy spa date with Matt instead of joining the group. She tells him that Cynthia claiming their friendship is a work in progress is due to NeNe being back in the picture.

The rest of the crew indulges in seafood with Peter’s dad’s sister in his home village St. Thomas. They talk about his upbringing and Cynthia is moved as it is her first time seeing this side of her husband. They also discuss the details of the commercial for Cynthia’s sunglasses, which Kenya, not surprisingly, will not be a part of after all.

Later, as the men and women go their separate ways, NeNe Leakes pays Kenya a visit in her hotel room; which is interesting because of their history no doubt. NeNe even says that she would love for her, Kenya and Cynthia to all be friends. Now I don’t know about you, but I call that progress. Mrs. Leakes invites her to join the rest of the ladies at the pool.

So while the women have a lovey dovey Kumbaya moment, the guys, namely Peter and Matt, get into it. Peter feels that the youngin’ is being hard and standoffish. He asks him questions and the 28-year-old trainer gives one-word answers. Peter being Peter and a little buzzed, tells him to cut the shit. They have a back and forth, and Matt walks out, but not before telling Peter to “get some” if he really wants to go there.

Back at the pool, Kenya Moore is once again making it hard to root for her as she tells the ladies that Kim Field’s husband is known as “Chrissy” in Hollywood. Yes, she tells them that it is a known fact in the industry that Chris likes men. Cynthia keeps quiet because she doesn’t want to be a part of it and Sheree is utterly disgusted by the shady ass conversation.

The next day, on the way to the commercial shoot, Phaedra makes Matt all kinds of uncomfortable on the bus. She is super sexual with her line of questioning, and Kenya is not here for it. She doesn’t understand why Phaedra, her biggest enemy last season, is so vested in her relationship. Um, maybe because she’s missing hers?

While on the bus, they also look over the call sheet and Kenya points out all the things she feels is wrong with it. Come on Kenya, why do you continue to act like you have more experience than Kim Fields? She also points out that her name is not on it and says that Kim is “still being passive aggressive.” Trick you said you weren’t going to be in it so why are you making a big deal?

When they finally arrive on the set of the “mercial”, a thunderstorm threatens to shut it down. Everyone gets in place and guess where Kenya is? Off canoeing… with Matt. Cynthia Bailey mentions how much her behavior is not that of a best friend. NeNe calls her shady. “Whatever happen to Kenya being Cynthia’s BFF?” That’s what I want to know.

For the record, it really is f%$#ed up that Kenya is acting a fool right now. As she and Matt come out of the water, he tells her what happened with the guys, and admits that he became aggressive in his tone and approach.

Porsha’s man Oliver shows up for the couples’ trip, and she fills him in on what’s been happening. She shows him to his room (I know right) and gets ready for the wrap party Peter is throwing for Kim since she did such a great job on Cynthia’s commercial.

That night, everyone attends the festivities including Kenya and Matt. Matt sits off to himself away from anyone else. Kenya joins Cynthia, Porsha and Phaedra and tells them about the guys “hazing” her little boy toy. She doesn’t make a big deal out of it, though, in part because she doesn’t know all of Matt’s ticks to say he wasn’t at fault.

As Cynthia expresses her excitement about the commercial, everyone heaps loads of praise on Kim and her husband Chris, who had to fly back to Atlanta for his work. They mention all the many good things they have heard about him blah, blah, blah, which we all know is a very different conversation from the night before.

In the end, Sheree cannot take the fakeness and tells Kim exactly what they talked about at the pool, to everyone’s shock.

We have to wait and see what happens next week, but from the looks of it, Kim is one unhappy camper.

