On this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “Objection, Your Honor,” the housewives are all invited over to Erika’s house to meet her big-time lawyer husband. In addition, the ladies decide to do some manual labor for the charity Habitats for Humanity.

The episode kicks off right away with Erika’s dinner party. While all of the women were invited, Yolanda, Kyle and Eileen, unfortunately, are unable to attend. However, even with the three women missing, the party has plenty of drama served by those who were able to make it – i.e. Lisa R., Lisa V. [, Ken] and Kathryn.

Last week’s episode showcased Kathryn getting herself into trouble by not being able to keep her mouth shut. She continued to do this in this week’s episode except on a whole new level.

Right from the get-go, Kathryn, makes a “joke” about Lisa’s eating (Kathryn refuses to believe that Lisa does not have an eating disorder). Initially, Lisa tries to laugh and brush it off but begins getting irritated when Kathryn proceeds to bring attention to the relatively sensitive topic.

Kathryn then moves on to Erika, who she claims speaks the language of “fake lashes.” Fortunately for Kathryn, Erika doesn’t take anything too seriously and knows not to engage in her pettiness. However, Erika’s husband Tom is not so forgiving and looks baffled by how rude Kathryn is being. He even asks the ladies if “[they bicker like this] all the time.” Kathryn pretty much drowns out all of the other dinner guests, as she aggressively brings up all of the drama between her, Erika and Lisa V. Fortunately Lisa V. and Ken have to leave early for a charity function and, therefore, the night ends before any of the glassware is thrown (looking at you Lisa R!)

The next day Kathryn is seen discussing the eventful dinner with her husband, Donnie. Kathryn admits that she may have been overly aggressive. However, she felt she was merely stating her opinion.

Meanwhile, Lisa R. meets up with Eileen to discuss the awkward conversation they were both involved in during Yolanda’s dinner (featured in last week’s episode). Lisa ends up having an epiphany and claims that she allowed herself to be manipulated by Kyle and [mostly] Lisa V. Lisa R. explains to Eileen that she probably wouldn’t have made such a big deal about the whole Munchausen thing if it weren’t for the fact that Lisa V. called her and convinced her to tell Yolanda about it. She goes on to state that she feels that she has been used as a scapegoat for Lisa V and Kyle’s own skepticism towards Yolanda’s illness. Surprisingly, Lisa R. then takes aim at Yolanda and states that Yolanda “[may be using her sickness] to her advantage in a lot of ways.” Lisa later reveals that she saw a picture of Yolanda hanging out with Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards the same night as Erika’s dinner (which Yolanda didn’t go to cause she was feeling “too sick”). Needless to say right when we thought the Lyme’s disease drama was finished it finds its way back to cause even more inner-group conflict.

Lastly, the girls all head out to help Habitats for Humanity. Kyle gets in a pretty funny jab here as she playfully states in confessional, “it’s going to be interesting to see ladies who don’t even paint their own nails do manual labor.”

Of course, their charity outing ends up being yet another dramatic gathering. The eventful night at Erika’s dinner party is brought up, and Erika ends up confronting Kathryn about her aggressive behavior. Kathryn immediately gets defensive and tries to play the victim. For once Eileen decides to get her hands dirty and sticks up for Erika. She tells Kathryn, “You have made it so that no one can trust you. If someone tells me something you would never hear it come out of my mouth.” Eileen’s comment seemed to be exactly what Kathryn needed to here, as she ends up apologizing to Erika. Surprisingly Erika accepts and claims that she is willing to give Kathryn a second chance – but definitely not a third.

It seems like Kathryn knows that she has to bring drama to the table in order to last more than a season on the show. However, she is going to have to realize that she also won’t last long if every single one of the housewives absolutely hates her.

