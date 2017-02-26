Click to read the full story: Razzies honor ‘Hillary’s America’ and ‘Batman v Superman’

Ben Affleck and Dinesh D’Souza got top Razzie honors with both their films tying with four ‘wins’ for “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

D’Souza, a conservative commentator and best-selling author (basically a right-wing Michael Moore) who’s made a profitable living from attacking Democrats, received four wins for the year’s worst achievements in film. He’s laughing all the way to the bank as “Hillary’s America” pulled in about $13 million in North America alone. He was named worst actor for narrating his documentary and worst director alongside Bruce Schooley. Worst actress went to the person who portrayed Clinton in the film.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” said D’Souza in a video statement. “My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you.”

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry awards, follow a Hollywood awards season marked by outspoken speeches and protests against the policies and behavior of President Donald Trump. The season culminates with Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

Not to be outdone, Zack Snyder’s $250 million “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” also picked up four “wins” including worst remake, worst screenplay and worst screen combo for its dueling stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. Jesse Eisenberg was also singled out as the worst supporting actor for his over-the-top portrayal of Superman baddie Lex Luthor.

Both films were widely panned by critics upon their release – D’Souza’s film for being biased and sensationalist and Snyder’s for its messiness. While D’Souza’s outing is likely a one-time deal, there is more to come in the DC Comic Book Universe from Snyder whose “Justice League” hits theaters in Nov.

Surprisingly, “Zoolander 2” only received one award for Kristen Wiig as worst supporting actress. “Zoolander 2” was so much worse than “Batman v Superman,” but the latter gets much more press coverage.

The annual Razzie Redeemer Award went to veteran actor-director Mel Gibson. Gibson has been welcomed back into the folds of Hollywood with his war drama “Hacksaw Ridge” a decade after a drunken anti-Semitic rant made him an outcast.

“Hacksaw Ridge” is nominated for six Oscars on Sunday, including Gibson for director.

Winners of the year’s worst films are given a gold, spray-painted trophy.

Winners of the Razzies are voted for online by around 1,000 Razzie members from 24 countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.

