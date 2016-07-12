Click to read the full story: Ray Allen gets his shot with Golden State Warriors

40-Year-Old Ray Allen Contacts Warriors, Cavaliers About NBA Comeback and Warriors ready to take him on

No one forgot Ray Allen. The best shooter the NBA has ever seen (although Stephen Curry is challenging that notion) gave us many brilliant career moments, culminating in his game-tying corner three in the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The fifth overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves was quite the opportunist in his final few seasons. After a long 11 years with the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle Supersonics, Allen teamed up with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the Boston Celtics, winning his first NBA championship. Allen then jumped ship to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat for the second of their two championships together, playing a pivotal role in the team’s playoff run.

Now, Allen, who turns 41 in July and hasn’t played since 2014, is looking to come out of semi-retirement. Allen’s agent has contacted the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, and he has also expressed interest in playing for the Los Angeles Clippers with Doc Rivers and Pierce or the San Antonio Spurs. It looks like Allen wants one more ring before he hangs up his shoes for good.

Allen isn’t the first veteran to chase a ring on his way out. David West and Zaza Pachulia have both taken pay cuts to sign with the Warriors this offseason after Kevin Durant announced his decision to join the team. The NBA’s core seems to be betting on a Warriors championship run this season.

With a career average of nearly 19 points per game and 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc, Ray still has a lot to offer should he prove his ability to compete after two years on the sideline. If Allen can come back in form, the Warriors would be able to play Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant all at the same time.

No more double-teaming Steph. Or Durant. Or anyone else. Imagine what these guys can shoot if they’re left wide open.

They need to leave the Warriors off NBA 2k17 altogether.

UPDATE:

It didn’t take long, but word is that Allen has joined the Warriors, and next year he may be celebrating his 41st birthday with the team.

According to ESPN.com’s Chris Broussard, Allen’s team has been trying to reach out: “Allen’s representatives recently reached out to the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told ESPN, about the possibility of Allen joining the two conference champions.”

Age doesn’t seem to be a barrier for those involved since Allen is very well known for his consistent stroke in the league.

