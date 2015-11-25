Click to read the full story: Raven Symoné Takes On Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump Keeps Going

Raven Symone decides to take on Nicki Minaj; Donald Trump keeps showing his true colors and Lil Wayne’s shooter gets a couple decades in timeout.

Raven Symoné Comes For Nicki Minaj during AMA’s?

Sometimes it seems like she’s learned her lesson and others times, I just don’t know. Raven Symone is more famous nowadays for her controversial views and comments than her talent, so it’s no wonder people are giving her a hard time about tweets she posted about Nicki Minaj during last night’s telecast of the American Music Awards.

“Congrats #NickiMinaj your so calm tonight.”

Now I see how people can say that she came for her. There is no doubt she is referring to the summer beef the rapper had with Miley Cyrus that spilled over onto the MTV Video Music Awards in which Nicki outed the former Disney star with the now infamous phrase, “Miley what’s good.”

You can look at the situation two ways, and this is me (for whatever reason) giving Raven the benefit of the doubt. It’s either, A) she meant is in jest, you know like the kind of thing you say to your friend who’s known for “going there” when she keeps it cool or B) she was being petty, and it was, in fact, shade.

Of course, people are saying it’s the latter, but Raven cleared it up with a tweet to let everyone know the deal.

“Let me clear this up… Congrats on your award #Nikki sag sis. And she is calm tonight. Smh, I am not startin nothin. I’m enjoying da show.”

If you say so Raven!

Donald Trump Continues to Show his Ass

I remain baffled at the fact that Donald Trump remains in the GOP race. Even when he shows his ass giving the whole world, a peek into his thinking, he still rallies support from crazy people.

In Birmingham, Trump had the nerve to say that the black protester who interrupted his rally, according to The Washington Post, was “so obnoxious and so loud…maybe he should have been roughed up.”

There’s no maybe to it because he was. The man’s name is Mercutio Southall Jr. Known as a local activist, he shouted “black lives matter” which was reportedly followed by a fight. And because he knows how to stay cool calm and collected under pressure, Trump advised his security to,

“Get him the hell out of here, will you, please…. Get him out of here. Throw him out!”

This is a disgusting display of how Trump deals with situations and it is clear that he condones the white men surrounding, kicking and punching Southall as he made no attempt to get them to stop. In fact, he felt like the man deserved what he got for coming for him during his rally. I mean damn Trump, a woman repeatedly shouted, “Don’t choke him.” How can you be okay with that? But I guess when you “have fans” ready to stick up for you, it’s okay.

“I have a lot of fans, and they were not happy about it. And this was a very obnoxious guy who was a trouble-maker who was looking to make trouble,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump’s racism stares us in the face daily, but we choose to look past it. Now that’s disgusting.

Shooter in Lil Wayne Bus Incident Gets 20 Years

Remember when Lil Wayne’s bus was sprayed with bullets earlier this year? Well the shooter, Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, accepted a plea deal in which he will serve 10 years in prison and 10 years probation.

It’s a really messed up situation for Winfrey who many suspect was acting on orders from people Lil Wayne once called family. This notion is interesting in particular, especially since it was discovered that Winfrey is an associate of Birdman (CEO of Cash Money) and that he was in contact with him on the day of the shooting.

According to Rolling Stone, he pleaded guilty to six of the 27 counts in connection with the shooting that were brought against him. He was also indicted on 30 counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm before he accepted the plea deal.

No one was injured in the shooting that happened in Atlanta on April 26th, but when you have that many criminal counts against you, it’s a miracle he didn;t receive more time I suppose.

