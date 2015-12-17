Rare ‘Star Wars’ Images Most Fans Have Never Seen Before
Here’s a great treat for all you “Star Wars” fans waiting to see the latest film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on the big screen. We’ve got a huge slew of rare behind the scene “Star Wars” photos that most fans haven’t seen. I’m sure all you diehard fans have, but many will be happy to see all the fun that was had back then before green screens took over the action movie/sci-fi world.
You can check all the pics below, but we’ve also been sent some interesting facts and figures about the favorite and least favorite “Star Wars” characters and how each state in the US chose who their favorite was. We’ve got the full breakdown too as someone went to some major polling trouble to get these facts for you fans. See if your home state chose right for you, or if you disagree, make it known in the comments.
From the first movie to the prequels, books, TV shows and video games, few things have inspired our imagination like the Star Wars franchise. In advance of the most anticipated release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, one of the leading destinations for crowdsourced rankings of everything, has released the results of its public poll asking: Who is Your Favorite Star Wars Character of All Time?
The poll garnered more than 62,000 votes with Darth Vader taking #1 as the overall favorite character. Ranker’s poll also showed that opinions were quite varied across the U.S. depending on region and state.
The Top 10 Star Wars Characters overall and the Most Popular Characters State by State as determined by more than 62,000 votes are as follows:
Darth Vader
Yoda
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Han Solo
R2-D2
Chewbacca
Luke Skywalker
Boba Fett
Leia Organa
10.C-3PO
Favorite Star Wars Characters as determined by voters in each U.S. State:
Alabama: Yoda
Alaska: Chewbacca
Arizona: Han Solo
Arkansas: Darth Vader
California: Yoda
Colorado: Han Solo
Connecticut: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Delaware: Yoda
Florida: R2-D2
Georgia: Han Solo
Hawaii: Leia Organa
Idaho: Darth Vader
Illinois: Darth Vader
Indiana: Darth Vader
Iowa: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Kansas: R2-D2
Kentucky: Darth Vader
Louisiana: Asajj Ventress
Maine: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Maryland: Darth Vader
Massachusetts: Han Solo
Michigan: R2-D2
Minnesota: Yoda
Mississippi: Han Solo
Missouri: Han Solo
Montana: Darth Vader
Nebraska: Han Solo
Nevada: Han Solo
New Hampshire: Mace Windu
New Jersey: Darth Vader
New Mexico: Darth Vader
New York: Yoda
North Carolina: Darth Vader
North Dakota: Chewbacca
Ohio: Han Solo
Oklahoma: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Oregon: Han Solo
Pennsylvania: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Rhode Island: Boba Fett
South Carolina: Chewbacca
South Dakota: Chewbacca
Tennessee: Yoda
Texas: Darth Vader
Utah: Darth Vader
Vermont: Han Solo
Virginia: Darth Vader
Washington: Obi-Wan Kenobi
West Virginia: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Wisconsin: Darth Vader
Wyoming: Yoda
Washington, DC: Darth Vader
Now for those great rare “Star Wars” pics:
