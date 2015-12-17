Click to read the full story: Rare ‘Star Wars’ Images Most Fans Have Never Seen Before

Here’s a great treat for all you “Star Wars” fans waiting to see the latest film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on the big screen. We’ve got a huge slew of rare behind the scene “Star Wars” photos that most fans haven’t seen. I’m sure all you diehard fans have, but many will be happy to see all the fun that was had back then before green screens took over the action movie/sci-fi world.

You can check all the pics below, but we’ve also been sent some interesting facts and figures about the favorite and least favorite “Star Wars” characters and how each state in the US chose who their favorite was. We’ve got the full breakdown too as someone went to some major polling trouble to get these facts for you fans. See if your home state chose right for you, or if you disagree, make it known in the comments.

From the first movie to the prequels, books, TV shows and video games, few things have inspired our imagination like the Star Wars franchise. In advance of the most anticipated release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, one of the leading destinations for crowdsourced rankings of everything, has released the results of its public poll asking: Who is Your Favorite Star Wars Character of All Time?

The poll garnered more than 62,000 votes with Darth Vader taking #1 as the overall favorite character. Ranker’s poll also showed that opinions were quite varied across the U.S. depending on region and state.

The Top 10 Star Wars Characters overall and the Most Popular Characters State by State as determined by more than 62,000 votes are as follows:

Darth Vader Yoda Obi-Wan Kenobi Han Solo R2-D2 Chewbacca Luke Skywalker Boba Fett Leia Organa

10.C-3PO

Favorite Star Wars Characters as determined by voters in each U.S. State:

Alabama: Yoda

Alaska: Chewbacca

Arizona: Han Solo

Arkansas: Darth Vader

California: Yoda

Colorado: Han Solo

Connecticut: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Delaware: Yoda

Florida: R2-D2

Georgia: Han Solo

Hawaii: Leia Organa

Idaho: Darth Vader

Illinois: Darth Vader

Indiana: Darth Vader

Iowa: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Kansas: R2-D2

Kentucky: Darth Vader

Louisiana: Asajj Ventress

Maine: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Maryland: Darth Vader

Massachusetts: Han Solo

Michigan: R2-D2

Minnesota: Yoda

Mississippi: Han Solo

Missouri: Han Solo

Montana: Darth Vader

Nebraska: Han Solo

Nevada: Han Solo

New Hampshire: Mace Windu

New Jersey: Darth Vader

New Mexico: Darth Vader

New York: Yoda

North Carolina: Darth Vader

North Dakota: Chewbacca

Ohio: Han Solo

Oklahoma: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Oregon: Han Solo

Pennsylvania: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Rhode Island: Boba Fett

South Carolina: Chewbacca

South Dakota: Chewbacca

Tennessee: Yoda

Texas: Darth Vader

Utah: Darth Vader

Vermont: Han Solo

Virginia: Darth Vader

Washington: Obi-Wan Kenobi



West Virginia: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Wisconsin: Darth Vader

Wyoming: Yoda

Washington, DC: Darth Vader

Now for those great rare “Star Wars” pics:

