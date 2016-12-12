Click to read the full story: Rams Jeff Fisher and Les Snead toxic relationship gets worse

Jeff Fisher and GM Les Snead Deny ‘Toxic’ Relationship in Latest Rams Feud

The 2016 NFL season hasn’t been pretty for the Los Angeles Rams. Their Week Two homecoming win against the Seattle Seahawks remains the team’s only home victory this season. Their No. 1 overall pick, rookie quarterback Jared Goff, has yet to live up to the hype, and head coach Jeff Fisher is feuding with current and former members of the Rams organization.

It started with Eric Dickerson—the running back who has transformed into a legend in the Los Angeles area. Dickerson has been critical of the organization and Fisher since the move back to L.A., and when the former Ram asked for sideline passes to a home game, Fisher called him personally.

“I see a 314 number calling in,” said Dickerson, describing his call with Fisher. “So I get on the phone and say hello…He said, ‘I just wanted to call you. I want to tell you a few things here. I don’t have time for this, but I’m going to tell you. You’re not going to be talking about the football team, talking about our team, talking about my coaches, expecting to get things from this football team. We’re not going to give you anything. We’re not going to support you in anything. As long as I’m here as a coach, we feel uncomfortable with you coming on the sideline. The players are uncomfortable with that. So as long as I’m head coach here, I’m just going to let you know it’s not going to happen.’”

Fisher had no problem defending his decision to shun Dickerson in the public feud.

“He was voicing his opinion, which he has every right to do,” said Fisher. “And then immediately after, wanted things from the organization—and it doesn’t work that way. You can have it one way or the other; it’s just simple.”

The bottom line is, Fisher felt disrespected by Dickerson and his comments on the team and coaches. And while the Rams do suck and Fisher has not done well in his role despite many years with the team, no one is allowed to tell them that and then ask for free tickets.

Despite contentious attitudes with living legends and many critics, Fisher managed to sign a two-year extension with the Rams. So did general manager Les Snead; however, Fisher didn’t appear to know that at a press conference.

Of course, rumors of a toxic relationship between coach Fisher and GM Snead have been swirling around the organization for a good while now. Both parties have come out to deny any issues, but the problem doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

“I don’t know where it’s coming from, but I’ll find out,” said Fisher, assuring the football world he and Snead are on good terms. “In our business, unnamed sources, they’re not good. If we’ve got sources from within the organization that are speaking, then we’ll address it. But there are no issues between Les and I.”

Snead said the same thing, but significantly less convincingly.

“The working relationship is good,” said Snead, addressing both the relationship and Fisher’s comments that he was unaware of the GM’s extension. “I didn’t blow it out of proportion in any way. I realized we were in the same boat as far as getting extensions.”

On the bright side, while the Rams devolve into the laughingstock of the NFL, the Cleveland Browns still haven’t won a game. Jeff Fisher and the Rams can always hang their hats on the fact that no matter how badly they get embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints or Atlanta Falcons, they aren’t 0-13.

