NFL Votes to Move St. Louis Rams Back to Los Angeles, San Diego Chargers Have Option to Join

For the first time 1994, the City of Angels has an NFL team taking up residence. That’s right, after months of atrocious rumors and grief for the fans in St. Louis, the NFL owners voted to move the Rams back to Los Angeles, California. To make things sweeter for the people of L.A., the San Diego Chargers now have the opportunity to pack up their things and make the 111 miles trek to Los Angeles as well.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke already announced his stadium plans for Los Angeles earlier this month, and with talk of a re-relocation for the Rams swirling around since early 2014, most fans were disappointed, but not shocked.

Early reports on the Chargers seem to indicate that they will indeed be packing their things soon, as they don’t believe the city of San Diego will offer them the support they would need to stay. NFL Owners seem to believe otherwise.

All I know is San Diego’s mayor Kevin Faulconer put a $1.1 billion stadium proposal on the table. I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors, but that sure as hell seems like more than enough to keep the franchise where it is.

Don’t think the Oakland Raiders are completely out of the relocation mix just yet either.

“We’ll see where the Raider Nation ends up,” said owner Mark Davis. “We’re looking for a home. I don’t know where we’ll be. My lease at the Coliseum is expired…America, the world, is a possibility.”

Well, the World Raiders has a nice ring to it, being a rogue team and playing all your games on the road doesn’t sound particularly beneficial from a business aspect.

Davis’s main goal right now is to move the team, and San Antonio, Texas, seems to be the most reasonable with the Alamodome ready to go. Oakland needs to move quickly if they want to save one of the hottest young teams in the NFL right now. The Raiders. Who would have guessed it?

On a side note, Kroenke will be paying a $550 million relocation fee. Not all beaches and sunshine just yet.

