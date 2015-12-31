Click to read the full story: Rafa Benitez: There is a campaign against Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Rafa Benitez has claimed that there is an ongoing campaign against him and Florentino Perez. The Spanish manager has come under intense pressure after a few bad results.

Rafa Benitez joined Los Blancos in the summer, but his future at the club is already being questioned. The under-fire manager reveals that the players and the Real Madrid hierarchy support him.

“There is a campaign against Madrid, against Florentino and against me,” he said at his pre-match media conference.

“Everything that happens here is manipulated. I knew I was coming to a club where everything is magnified. I have been 30 years in the dugout and had more than 1,400 games. I know how it is and how you solve it.

“You concentrate on the job. I know I cannot let myself get distracted.

“The team is much better than what people think – that has been reflected in some of the matches.”

The former Liverpool and Napoli also explained his decisions of omitting players in the match day squads. He blamed the media for manipulating and creating problems which according to him don’t exist.

He continued: “Every decision I take is considered as a personal decision, so there is a lot of speculation. The campaign is obvious.

“My relationship with the squad is much better than the media say. Some players are happier than others, but this happens in all squads. I can’t waste time on that; I have to bring out the best in them.

“We have a 24-man squad, so 13 have to be left out every week. It seems to me people think when players are left out it is a personal decision and it is not it is technical.

“I can only pick 11 players, if people want to damage me and the club, I can’t do anything about that – all I can do is work.

Benitez also expressed his desire to win silverware with Real Madrid this season.

“I want to win trophies here, and that has not changed, but it is only something that can happen at the end of the season.”

The Spanish giants were eliminated from the Copa del Rey for fielding an illegible player in the first leg of the round of 32 match against Cadiz. Real Madrid are still very much in the running for the La Liga title and the Champions League.

Benitez’s men are two points behind the league leaders Barcelona but Luis Enrique’s men have a game in hand, and they are not dropping many points this season for anyone to take an advantage. The ten-time European champions, Real Madrid, are expected to reach the semi-final of the Champions League, and they are among the favorites to lift the trophy at the end of the season. The likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG will pose a threat to their chances of winning the European Cup for the 11th time.

The rumors of Jose Mourinho replacing Rafa Benitez are getting stronger, and it will be interesting to see if Benitez will keep his job till the end of this season or get sacked midway.

