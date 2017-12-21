Click to read the full story: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engagement photos plus another Kardashian coming

On Wednesday, reality star Khloe Kardashian finally gave her fans what they wanted – a pregnancy announcement. After several months of non-stop speculation, Khloe confirmed the rumours and announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The star broke the exciting news via a post on her Instagram page. In an intimate black and white photo, Tristan is seen embracing Khloe’s growing baby bump.

Alongside the image, Khloe captioned, “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along. He knew what he was doing. I simply had to trust in him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet, but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments, just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Various stars have congratulated Khloe on her big news including Paris Hilton and famous celebrity make up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Naturally, Kris Jenner had to say something, and she put out an Instagram on Thursday.

“God is so good!!” Jenner, 62, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 21. “I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!!”

Though Jenner is the only member of the Kardashian clan so far to publicly comment on Khloé’s big reveal, Thompson did send his love to his girlfriend of 15 months. “My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments in my life,” he commented on her Instagram post, referencing the first time they met. “I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Every day I give thanks to him for bring[ing] us together. I love you soo much, and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional forever and ever amen.”

Congrats to Tristan and Khloe!

Now, it is Kylie’s turn to confirm whether or not the speculation surrounding her possible pregnancy is true…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rocking a pre-newlywed glow.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace released two official engagement portraits of the bride- and groom-to-be. The photographs were shot earlier this week at Frogmore House in Windsor by acclaimed fashion photographer Alexi Lumbomirski.

“A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits,” Lumbomirski wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement Nov. 27 after more than a year of dating. The royal presented his lady love with a stunning sparkler, which included two diamonds from the collection of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [Markle’s] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together,” Harry said during the couple’s first joint interview with the BBC.

Harry and Markle camped out in the African country last summer for five days.

“It’s incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us, and it’s perfect,” Markle said.

Markle has been welcomed into Harry’s family with open arms. Before she joins the Royals on Christmas Day, she was invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s pre-Christmas luncheon Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

The couple is set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

A woman has sued the rapper Nelly, claiming he sexually assaulted her on his tour bus and later damaged her reputation by refuting her account.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Monique Greene’s lawsuit against Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., seeks unspecified damages.

The rapper was arrested on his tour bus in a suburban Seattle Walmart parking lot in October. Prosecutors said last week they weren’t charging him because the woman wasn’t cooperating with the case.

Nelly’s attorney says the lawsuit is financially motivated and a countersuit is planned.

Greene’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, said her client only sued after the rapper publicly contended last week that Greene fabricated her story.

The New York Times says it will remove reporter Glenn Thrush from the White House beat but not fire him following an investigation into sexual misconduct.

A former colleague wrote last month that Thrush made unwanted, drunken advances on her and other women when they worked at Politico. The Times suspended Thrush and investigated while Thrush entered substance abuse rehabilitation.

Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet says in a statement Wednesday that while Thrush acted offensively, he did not deserve to be fired and instead will be suspended for two months, undergo training and be given a new assignment.

Baquet says that in addition to covering sexual misconduct cases aggressively, the Times is grappling with what consequences are appropriate in its own newsroom. He said each case must be examined individually.

Female stars have rallied around former E! News host Catt Sadler, who suddenly announced her exit from the media network earlier this week. After nearly 12 years of working at the network, the star announced that she would not be renewing her contract with the network, in which she hosted E! News and the two-hour live daytime show Daily Pop.

Shortly after news of her exit made waves on the Internet, Catt spoke with tabloid publication People magazine about her decision to leave. The star candidly explained the frustrations that triggered her bold decision, saying, “[I was] informed and made aware that my male equivalent at the network [Jason Kennedy] who I started with the same year and have come up with doing essentially similar jobs, if not the same job, wasn’t just making a little bit more than me but was making double my salary and has been for several years.” The star went on to rant, “That was really hard to swallow, but you know information is supposed to be power and when my team began negotiations knowing what we knew, that was the barometer in which I expected to be paid, based on the law and based on what I know to be fair. And what I believe in my heart of hearts is reasonable”

Unfortunately, E! evidently didn’t come to an agreement with Catt, resulting in her unexpected – but highly justified – exit.

Several A-list actresses have since spoken out in support of Catt and her fight for gender equality in the workplace. Interstellar actress Jessica Chastain posted on Twitter, “Wow this is so disappointing. When are companies like [E Entertainment] going to understand that women should be paid fairly? ½ of her male counterpart is not appropriate.” In addition, on Facebook, Silver Linings Playbook starlet Jennifer Lawrence shared Catt’s article in which she explained her decision to leave E!, adding the caption, “Thank you Catt for sharing your story.”

Jessica Chastain, Twitter post:

WOW this is so disappointing. When are companies like @e_entertainment going to understand that women should be paid fairly. 1/2 of her male counterpart is not appropriate. https://t.co/n2zrpTK8XE — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 20, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence, Facebook post:

“Thank you for sharing your story.”

Here’s what Catt Sadler said about the experience in her own words:

I know first hand that dreams do come true. For the past twelve years, I’ve been living mine out loud as one of the hosts on E television. For more than a decade I’ve walked through the doors at E and traveled into people’s living rooms around the world. I’ve reported from a royal wedding, the Olympics, and the Oscars. I’ve been to film festivals in France, movie premieres in Rio, and fashion week in Paris. I’ve gotten chased by the paparazzi on camera while shopping with Kris Jenner, co-hosted shows with Khloe, Kim and Kourtney, and interviewed Kendall and Kylie back in those early Keeping Up days when no one could remember their names. It has been unpredictable, intoxicating, rewarding and hard work. Five days a week since February 2006. First, for The Daily 10 and later for E News.

Then, this year happened. Daily Pop was born. I was named host which meant double duty. Hosting a live, two-hour daytime show while also hosting E News most nights. It was creatively challenging but genuinely one of the most fulfilling years of my professional career. Coincidentally, around this same time an executive from E brought something alarming to my attention — namely, that there was a massive disparity in pay between my similarly situated male co-host and myself. More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years.

Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were repeatedly denied.

Know your worth. I have two decades experience in broadcasting and started at the network the very same year as my close friend and colleague that I adore. I so lovingly refer to him as my “tv husband,” and I mean it. But how can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as him? Or at least come close? How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years? How can I not echo the actions of my heroes and stand for what is right no matter what the cost? How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?

It’s scary. I am a single mother of two boys. The unknown can be terrifying, but it can also be the most beautiful gift. Countless brave women have come forward this year to speak their truth. Females refuse to remain silent on issues that matter most because without our voices, how will we invoke lasting change? How can we make it better for the next generation of girls if we do not stand for what is fair and just today?

It was my desire to stay at my job. To continue entertaining our loyal viewers around the world. To keep working alongside some of the best writers, directors, and producers in the game. Everyone from the studio crew, hair and makeup artists, to the security at the front door are true friends of mine. They have been my work family and I love them dearly. Unfortunately, however, my decision was made for me and I must go.

I will find more work. I will create content with meaning. I will continue to pursue my passions while making my children proud. The way I see it, I have an obligation to be an agent for change.

It was important for me to explain my departure. I did not want to disappear from your television screens and have you wonder why. Thank you for your precious time all these years. Thank you for the support. Thank you for the constant exchange of ideas on social media as well. This chapter is over and a new one begins.

Big big love,

Catt

While disgraced “Today” anchor Matt Lauer battles to save his 20-year marriage to former Dutch model Annette Roque, she has been meeting with lawyers about squeezing a bigger settlement out of him if they proceed to a divorce.

A grim-faced Roque was seen Wednesday heading into the office of law firm Latham & Watkins in Manhattan.

Lauer was fired in November by NBC bosses for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

And this week, former “Today” staffer Addie Zinone revealed her relationship with Lauer that took place in 2000, when she was a 24-year-old production assistant, saying the affair was consensual, but also an “abuse of power.”

Roque had previously filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety,” but withdrew the filing weeks later after he offered her a post-nuptial agreement and millions more dollars, a source told media outlets.

The source explained, “The post-nup will likely specify how much Annette would get if they divorce, but she is expected to challenge it given Matt’s earnings since 2006, and given how he has humiliated her. There are also issues over all the property and land they own, both in the Hamptons and abroad.”

Lauer was being paid $25 million a year by NBC under a contract he signed in 2016.

The couple have three children, a 16-year-old son, a 14-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

Lauer released a statement soon after his firing, saying he was “truly sorry.” He partially denied some of the allegations, but admitted that “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Eminem has lashed out again at President Trump, saying in an interview with Vulture that he hopes the president “gets impeached.”

When asked by the outlet how he hopes the presidency carries on in 2018, the rapper replied, “I hope he gets impeached. I’d be there for that.”

The comment came just days after his latest album, “Revival,” was released on Dec. 15 and weeks after the rapper released a video blasting the president.

The rapper, known for his punchy and often explicit lyrics, told Vulture that Trump “makes his blood boil” and his lyrics focused on the president are meant to “get a message out.”

“I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out,” he said. “I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.”

Eminem went on to call Trump’s election “a disappointment” and told Vulture that his politics were dividing Americans. He also argued that the president, “who’s never known struggle,” has deceived people into believing that he’s fighting for them.

“He’s very good at flipping narratives,” the rapper said. “I just feel mad that Trump’s sold people a dream that’s never coming true. I want the division in this country to stop. And like I said, I most want people to take a second and think about what I’m saying.”

When asked by Vulture whether he and the president have any similarities, noting their potentially over-lapping fan bases, the rapper said their differences were “bigger than any parallels.”

“I actually don’t know if I can see why people who relate to me feel like they can relate to him,” Eminem told the outlet. “This is a guy who was born rich, who says he got a small loan from his father of a million dollars. Where I come from, a small loan is five f—–g dollars.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has blasted the president. At the BET Awards in October, Eminem released a pre-recorded rap video against Trump. But when he never got a response, he told the Shade 45 radio show that he was “extremely angry” and felt like Trump wasn’t “paying attention” to him.

But should Trump feel compelled to respond to Eminem’s latest criticisms, the rap star said he has a few choice words prepared.

“I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me,” Eminem said.

Warner Bros. has moved back “A Star Is Born,” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, back nearly five months from May 18 to Oct. 5 — moving the drama into awards season consideration.

Cooper is also helming the film, which will mark his directing debut. He will produce through his 22 and Green production company along with Jon Peters, Bill Gerber, and Basil Iwanyk.

The project, based on the William Wellman-directed 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, centers on a fading movie star who helps an aspiring actress while his own career spirals downward. James Mason and Judy Garland starred in a 1954 remake and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson toplined the 1976 version.

Cooper came on as director following his work with Clint Eastwood on “American Sniper.” Eastwood attempted to get the film made for years with Cooper in the role of the fading movie star and eventually left the project, but not before suggesting to Cooper that he try directing the movie, as the actor was seeking his first directing job.

Gaga’s previous acting credits include “American Horror Story: Hotel,” which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries; and its subsequent season, “Roanoke.”

News broke on Tuesday that Gaga is set to kick off a residency in Las Vegas at the MGM Park Theater. The deal closed over the weekend and will bring the pop star to the city starting in late 2018.

“A Star Is Born” will open against Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff “Venom” with Tom Hardy starring, and Fox’s “Bad Times at the El Royale,” starring Chris Hemsworth. The decision leaves May 18 with only one wide opening: Sony’s horror movie “Slenderman.”

Warner Bros. originally planned to open “A Star Is Born” on Sept. 28, then announced in November, 2016, that it had moved the release date forward to May 18.

Will Smith may cringe when he watches reruns of his hit ‘90s show “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

“If you watch the first four or five episodes you can see I’m mouthing other people’s lines,” Smith shared on Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show,” according to The London Evening Standard. “It’s terrible and I can’t bear to watch it.”

Smith, 49, claims he was focused on success so he learned everyone’s lines.

While some ‘90s shows are on the reboot track, Smith isn’t sure “Fresh Prince” will get the same treatment.

“Man, I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one now. I’m nearly 50!” he quipped.

There’s also turmoil within the original cast. TV mom Janet Hubert has been at odds with Smith over the last several years. And Smith’s TV uncle, James Avery, died in 2013.

In August, Smith once again dismissed reboot rumors telling Entertainment Tonight, “Nah man, you can’t touch stuff like that. It’s so nostalgic for people — I’m not going nowhere near that.”

Tom Hanks is the star of a new movie about the release of the top secret Pentagon Papers. Given the movie’s content and how it deals with the American media, Hanks says that he’s not interested in screening the film at the Trump White House if asked.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he’d respond positively to a request to screen his new film, “The Post,” at the White House, Hanks cited the events in Charlottesville, the president’s recent meeting with Navajo veterans and the Trump administration’s treatment of the media, which often calls most outlets “fake news,” as the reason for his reluctance.

“I don’t think I would. Because I think that at some point — look, I didn’t think things were going to be this way last November. I would not have been able to imagine that we would be living in a country where neo-Nazis are doing torchlight parades in Charlottesville [Va.] and jokes about Pocahontas are being made in front of the Navajo code talkers. And individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts,” he said. “You don’t take to the ramparts necessarily right away, but you do have to start weighing things. You may think: ‘You know what? I think now is the time.’ This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the election. So, I would probably vote not to go.”

“The Post,’ directed by Steven Spielberg, depicts the story of the Washington Post’s decision in the 1970s to publish the top secret Pentagon Papers, which held details about the United State’s involvement in the Vietnam War. The paper ultimately decided to publish the documents despite pressure from then-president Richard Nixon not to. Hanks plays the paper’s editor, Ben Bradlee.

While most may not have heard of a movie screening at the White House, it’s actually something that happens often for movies hoping to get a small boon to their publicity. The White House family theater is located in the East Wing of the address and is typically a place for the president and his or her family to watch films. Studios often provide the White House with screenings upon request.

It’s worth noting that Donald Trump has not actually asked to screen “The Post” in the White House.

Rosie O’Donnell made a last-ditch attempt to halt the GOP’s landmark tax bill when she offered $2 million to any Congress member to change their vote — and some are seeing the move as an illegal bribe.

“So how about this i promise to give 2 million dollars to senator susan collins and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO,” O’Donnell tweeted on Tuesday night. “no sh-t 2 million cash each.”

The former talk show host singled out Flake (R-Ariz.) and Collins (R-Maine), who were considered swing votes on the bill. Critics argued that Rosie’s bone-headed move could leave her open her to criminal charges.

The post Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engagement photos plus another Kardashian coming appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay