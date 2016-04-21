Click to read the full story: Premier League Weekend Soccer Review: Leicester City drop points

The 34th weekend of Premier League saw Leicester City finally drop some points as they chase an unprecedented title. The Foxes played host to West Ham United at the King Power Stadium and appeared headed towards another three points as Jamie Vardy put his team ahead in the 18th minute.

But the Hammers got a look in as Andy Carroll converted through an 84th-minute spot kick; it took another two minutes for Slaven Bilic’s men to gain an advantage in the game as Aaron Cresswell struck an exquisite shot past Kasper Schmeichel. It took a last minute penalty conversion from Leonardo Ulloa to help Claudio Ranieri’s men avoid defeat.

On Monday night, Tottenham Hotspur had a chance to close the gap on Leicester City to five points, and they grabbed it with both hands.

Harry Kane put the Lilywhites ahead in the ninth minute at the Britannia Stadium and later added a second to his tally in the 71st minute. Dele Alli grabbed a brace of his own to help the visitors to a 4-0 win and keep them in the hunt for the Premier League crown with just four matches to go.

In the race to survive relegation, Sunderland as well as Newcastle United grabbed 3-0 wins each. The Black Cats scalped Norwich City 3-0 courtesy of a strike each from Fabio Borini, Jermain Defoe and Duncan Whatmore. Sam Allardyce’s men have now 30 points from 33 games and are now just a point out of safety.

Andros Townsend, Moussa Sissoko and Jamaal Lascelles were on the scoresheet for Newcastle United as they registered a 3-0 win over Swansea City to keep Premier League survival hopes alive. The Magpies have 28 points from 33 games and will be eager to get to 40 points at the earliest.

Everton were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton as the voices of dissent against Roberto Martinez are reaching a crescendo. The Toffees again let slip a lead to squander two points at home. They currently sit 11th in the table, while the Saints are lying seventh.

Marcus Rashford continued his astronomic rise in his first season at the senior level as he scored the only goal of the game with a delicate flick that also relegated Aston Villa. Manchester United have kept alive their hopes of a top four finish.

Two mid-table teams that have nothing left to play for this season, West Bromwich Albion and Watford, went head-to-head at the Hawthorns and the Londoners came away with a 1-0 win with the help of a Ben Watson goal.

Liverpool grabbed a 2-1 away win over Bournemouth as they rose to eighth in the table. Sergio Aguero notched a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge against an abject Chelsea as Manchester City won 3-0 to remain on course for secure a top four finish.

Arsenal couldn’t grab all three points against a below par Crystal Palace. Yannick Bolasie grabbed a late goal to cancel out Alexis Sanchez’s first-half strike to end the London derby with a 1-1 scoreline.

