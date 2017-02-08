Click to read the full story: Pink ignores Lady Gaga slams plus Young Thug’s no-show concert: Mega Celeb Gossip

Young Thug is getting sued by an upstate New York event organizer who claims the Atlanta rapper was a no-show at a concert he was to headline.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that organizer Nicholas Fitts filed a lawsuit last month in a Cobb County, Georgia court against the rapper and his Smyrna-based company YSL Enterprises.

The lawsuit says Young Thug, whose, name is Jeffrey Williams, had signed a $55,000 contract to play an August concert at Sahlens Stadium in Rochester, New York and “did not have a valid legal reason” for skipping the show.

Fitts says he lost more than $200,000 in lost tickets sales, in addition to about $57,000 in promotional costs. Seems like doing the show would have been a whole lot cheaper!Superstar songstress Pink is not letting the trolls of social media create unnecessary – and unwanted – drama between her and her musical peer, Lady Gaga.

Last Sunday, Gaga performed an incredible show at Super Bowl LI. During her performance, Gaga utilized a suspended harness to execute various aerial tricks and flips. Inevitably, social media users right away drew comparison to Pink’s past aerial performances. Subsequently, rumors were spread that Gaga had stolen her whole half time show concept from Pink.

Fortunately, Pink was quick to shut down the speculation of an underlying feud between her and Gaga. Early on Monday, the 37-year-old mother of two took to her Instagram account to completely clear the air. On her page, Pink posted a lengthy text image, which read:

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing… Lady Gaga killed it yesterday [at the Super Bowl LI half time show]. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness all in front of millions and millions of people. Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place.”

Pink, Instagram post:

The “So What” singer went on to point out that she is far from the first person to ever involve aerial tricks in a stage performance. Pink went on to write, “Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan have been in the air for years! Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute….”

Just as Gaga did at the very beginning of her Super Bowl performance (by opening with an emotion-driven snippet of “God Bless America”), Pink expertly re-directed the media buzz around her to focus on a much more pertinent issue – the current divisive political climate within the States.

People all across the world were able to let out a huge sigh of relief on Tuesday, as reports confirmed that Jamie Lynn Spears’ young daughter had awoken following her scary ATV accident.

Last Sunday, Jamie’s 8-year-old daughter Maddie was airlifted to a hospital after she completely flipped her ATV while on a hunting expedition. Shortly after the accident, medical staff told the media that the young girl was in “critical condition,” as she incurred some serious injuries during the crash.

Fortunately, People magazine put out a report on Tuesday, which included some positive news from Tangipahoa Paris Sheriff’s Department. In the statement, the presiding Sheriff Department shared:

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

Without a doubt, this is incredible news considering the extent of the crash. Early reports from TMZ claimed that Maddie had flipped into a body of water, in which she was submerged for several minutes and was rendered unconscious.

Here’s hoping Maddie makes a quick and full recovery!

Could Tamron Hall join Kelly Ripa on “Live With Kelly”?

A spy spotted the former “Today” host discussing her career over lunch with Discovery’s Henry Schleiff at Michael’s.

“He was encouraging her to join Kelly,” a spy told media outlets. “He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.’ ”

CAA co-founder Bill Haber popped by to greet Hall, who sported a bright red power suit. She still hosts “Deadline Crime” on Schleiff’s ID network, but hasn’t announced her next move.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were on a date at the starry Sunset Tower Hotel’s Tower Bar on Monday.

“They were holding hands and very affectionate,” a spy said. “They left together and she was hugging him from behind.”

The pair began dating last month, just after he split with her pal Bella Hadid.

Also at Tower Bar, “La La Land” star Emma Stone “was with five friends,” our spy said, and Nicole Richie and Eva Longoria sipped Ruffino wines at the hotel while viewing Rachel Zoe’s collection.

James Corden shot down chatter that he could be in the running for Stephen Colbert‘s “Late Show” gig.

“It just seems sort of silly to me. I really love him,” Corden told Esquire’s March 2017 issue. “So I always find it slightly embarrassing. I really don’t think there’s any substantial evidence at all. I really don’t think it exists.”

In December, Corden, who hosts “The Late Late Show,” was rumored to possibly take over the earlier “Late Show” time slot.

“The only time I get really like, ‘What are you talking about?’ is when anyone will talk about time slots. Which is like telling the time with a sundial. Just the very notion of a television schedule for a show like this is absurd to me,” he continued. “I got really cross when we did that ‘Carpool’ with Adele and someone wrote, ‘How did a 12:30 talk-show host get Adele?’ And I’m like, ‘What world are you living in?’ That clip has been viewed 129 million times. Those are Super Bowl numbers.”

CBS CEO Les Moonves says he’s “very fortunate” in that he has “two very successful guys.” “… They’re very successful in different ways,” Moonves told the magazine. “The Internet has changed all that. By and large, the guy who’s better known gets the 11:30 slot, but for James’ success it doesn’t matter. It’s almost an old way of thinking.”

Meanwhile, Colbert’s “Late Show” won the late-night ratings competition last week over NBC’s Jimmy Fallon for the first time since Colbert replaced David Letterman in September 2015, the Nielsen company said Tuesday.

Now that she’s conquered the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga is moving on to an entirely different competition.

The pop singer will serve as guest-judge on the Season 9 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Logo announced Tuesday in a statement. The appearance, airing in March, will mark Gaga’s “Drag Race” debut — and it’s actually kind of amazing that she’s never been on the show before, right?

Gaga confirmed the news with a tweet that includes a sneak peek at her guest spot.

In the video, RuPaul tells everyone, “Gentlemen, start your engines,” before Lady Gaga appears — looking fabulous in a sequined bodysuit and dramatic eye makeup — to kick off the competition: “May the best woman win.” Her arrival seems to set off a frenzy of emotions among the competing queens, with screams of delight and tears flowing. (One of them may have even fainted?)

In addition to her recent Super Bowl halftime gig, Lady Gaga has graced the small screen with her presence in the last two seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story,” picking up a Golden Globe last year for her work on “AHS: Hotel.”

If you’re wondering why President Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted about “Saturday Night Live’s” terrible ratings, here’s one likely theory: The NBC sketch-comedy series is having its most-viewed season in 22 years.

The most recent “SNL,” in which Melissa McCarthy lampooned White House press secretary Sean Spicer, nabbed a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to TVLine’s sister site, Variety. As such, the late-night laugher ranked behind only CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” as the highest rated program in the demo.

These numbers are in line with “SNL’s” overall Season 42 viewership — its best since Season 20 — which is up 22 percent in total viewers over last year (10.6 million vs. 8.7 million).

Perhaps to capitalize on the ratings streak, NBC reportedly is thinking about spinning off “SNL’s” Weekend Update segment into its own 30-minute Thursday-night series to launch in the fall.

In a sense, the Not Ready for Primetime Players should probably give thanks to the ever-critical POTUS for the ratings boost: Though Trump has been very public with his disdain for frequent “SNL” guest star Alec Baldwin, Baldwin’s impression of the tycoon-turned-commander-in-chief is a likely audience draw. (Baldwin will host the show for the 17th time this weekend; Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest.)

SNL’s recent success is likely to irk the ratings-conscious Trump, who used part of his speaking time at February’s National Prayer Breakfast to malign Arnold Schwarzenegger’s stewardship off “Celebrity Apprentice,” which Trump used to host (and on which he is still credited as an executive producer). Earlier this year, Trump also tweeted that the number of Fox News Channel’s inauguration viewers was “many times higher than FAKE NEWS CNN,” an inaccurate statement to which CNN quickly responded.

Nina Dobrev is making it clear that there’s no bad blood between her and ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder.

“Can’t believe how time flies,” she captioned a photo with Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed on Tuesday, “Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All love”

Dobrev, 28, and Somerhalder, 38, met on the set of TV’s “Vampire Diaries” in 2009 and dated for over three years, calling it quits in 2013.

When Dobrev decided to leave the show in 2015, rumors spread that she was leaving because of her ex and his whirlwind romance with the “Twilight” actress.

Reed also addressed the chatter on Tuesday. “For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way,” Reed wrote on Instagram, “So here’s to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that’s what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women. And that’s what these magazines, websites and blogs don’t understand. That is the harmful unintended consequence of their bulls–t stories and we have a moral responsibility to fix that. Let’s turn this page together, as we all walk into the next chapter peacefully.”

Somerhalder and Reed began dating in 2014 and were engaged after just six months. The couple wed in April 2015.

“They look happy and I am happy and so I don’t see why there should be a problem with that,” Dobrev said at the time, “The drama is in the media, it’s not with us.”

Dobrev was back on set in Georgia to film the “Vampire Diaries” series finale.

“This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the ‘Vampire Diaries’ forever,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, “Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my ‘TVD’ set family and friends.”

While Super Bowl LI didn’t break any records when it came to the number of viewers who tuned in, Lady Gaga’s ambitious half time performance did. On Sunday, February 5th, Gaga gave the crowd exactly what it wanted – a high-energy, passionate, hit-filled performance. Fortunately, all of the singer’s hard work that went into planning and rehearsing for the big gig paid off. It was just revealed that Gaga’s half time show was the second most watched show in Super Bowl history.

According to the latest reports, over 117.5 million viewers tuned in to watch Gaga do her thing on stage. Evidently, Gaga was able to draw in some additional audience members, as the football game itself (Atlanta Falcons v. New England Patriots) only managed to capture the attention of roughly 111.3 million viewers.

Lady Gaga started her ~13 minute performance by belting out the lyrics of “God Bless America” on the roof of the Houston stadium. Surrounded by lit-up drones flying all around her in the dark sky, the incredible set-up literally looked as though it was all done by green screen.

The songstress proceeded to go through some of the biggest hits of her career, including “Just Dance,” “Poker Face” and “Telephone.” She ended the performance with a bang, as she finished up her chart-topping track “Bad Romance” and did one of the most epic microphone drops in television history.

Throughout the performance, Gaga remained in the zone and played up her theatrical stage persona. However, she did break character at one point, as she lovingly gave a shout-out to both her mom and her dad.

Now that we’ve seen Gaga, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Madonna, Bruno Mars, and countless other world-renowned superstars take the Super Bowl stage, it will be interesting to see whom the NFL enlists next for the demanding gig. In addition, it will also be interesting to see if future half time performers can boost viewership like Gaga did.

Well, you don’t hear too many mainstream celebrities giving props to US President Donald Trump…and you certainly would not expect to hear it from outspoken feminist and pro-choice advocate Lena Dunham. However, while appearing on Howard Stern’s radio show, Lena revealed that Trump has led to some positive changes in her personal life.

On Monday morning, Lena talked candidly with radio host Howard Stern. During the interview, Lena explained that she actually credits the controversial President for her recent weight loss. The Girls actress told Howard, “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food.” The star went on to elaborate, “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ and I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’” Lena added, “[Trump] said I was a B-list actor with no mojo.”

If nothing else, it is nice to hear that Lena Dunham was able to find somewhat of a silver lining amidst all of the political turmoil happening right now in the States.

While many were expecting superstar songstress Taylor Swift to make a triumphant return to the music spotlight in 2017, the 1989 artist just told fans that she has no plans to do so at this time.

On Saturday night, the artist performed at the annual 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert, which took place at Club Nomadic in Houston. Taylor delighted a relatively small group of fans (~9,000) to a set that featured 17 of her biggest hits, including “Blank Space” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.” In addition, the singer also performed 2 hit songs she wrote for other artists last year, Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s “This is What You Came For” and Little Big Town’s “Better Man.” In the midst of her set, Taylor even surprised fans with the debut live performance of her and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik’s current radio hit, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

During her nearly 2-hour set, Taylor spoke candidly with the audience. She revealed that she has no big plans to return to the spotlight this year. She unexpectedly announced, “As far as I know this is the only show I’ll play in 2017…by coming to this show tonight you are attending 100% of this year’s tour date.“

While fans thoroughly enjoyed Taylor’s high-energy performance, which included an appearance from her good friend/DJ Ruby Rose, they were inevitably disappointed to hear that the pop star is not planning to tour in 2017. However, based on what Taylor said (i.e. “as far as I know…”), it seems like nothing is set in stone.

With the Hollywood community and overall entertainment industry growing bigger everyday, it can sometimes be tough to keep tabs on all of the different celebrities. Unfortunately for one social media user, actress Kate Beckinsale took their moment of celebrity confusion as an opportunity to have some fun on social media.

On Friday night, Kate posted a photo of her and a bunch of friends having dinner together. Included in the photo was outspoken comedian, Sarah Silverman. While Sarah may be 46 years old – which just so happens to be 3 years older than Kate herself – that didn’t stop one social media user from confusing her with Kate’s 18-year-old daughter Lily Sheen. Shortly after Kate posted the group photo, the confused social media user posted a comment saying, “That Sarah is your daughter? Pretty like you [Kate Beckinsale].” Far from being Kate’s daughter, Sarah is actually dating Kate’s ex-husband (and Lily’s father), actor Michael Sheen.

Clearly amused by the confused fan’s comment, Kate playfully replied, “Granddaughter. We are very proud of her.”

Kate Beckinsale, Instagram post:

Fortunately, although Sarah is now dating Kate’s ex, the two female celebrities are good friends. In fact, back in 2016 Kate gave Sarah a shout-out in an interview she did with fashion publication Stylist. When asked about Sarah, Kate gushed, “I’m completely open to any other strong, cool, sensitive, independent-thinking women who are going to be an influence in my daughter’s life. Sarah’s a great person and I’m glad she’s in the village that’s helping. It’s important as a teenager to have good women in your life, building up the fabric of your experience of becoming a woman. Even if Sarah wasn’t Michael’s girlfriend I’d want her to be in that.”

Just a few weeks ago, you couldn’t walk past a grocery store cash register without seeing photos of Drake and Jennifer Lopez splashed across all of the major tabloid magazines. Fast forward to now and the two stars’ unexpected romance has seemed to have completely extinguished.

On Saturday, the songstress took to her Instagram page to post a cryptic quote that seemingly referenced her short-lived fling with the “Hotline Bling” rapper. The “Dance Again” artist’s pink and black text photo read, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram post:

Unfortunately, while plenty of social media users commented with their own interpretations of the text post, the starlet did not offer any further explanation. In addition, Drake has continued to keep the details of his and Jennifer’s mysterious, rumored (possibly no longer existent) romance private.

As always, we will just have to wait and see how this celebrity love story unfolds – that is, if it ever does.

With all of the craziness going on in the world, it seems like the perfect time to cover some happy news coming out of Hollywood.

Back in November of last year, soulful crooner Michael Buble took to his Facebok page to announce that his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer. At only 3 years of age, Noah began chemotherapy treatment late last year. Both of Noah’s parents, Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato, decided to put their careers on hold so that they could support their son through his subsequent treatments.

Fortunately, just over 2 months after the tragic news about Noah’s health was made public, Michael gave the press a hopeful and uplifting update. On Friday, the “Home” singer released a statement to the media, which read, “[Luisana and I] are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.” Later in the statement, Michael and his wife ensured to thank all of the medical professionals who have been treating Noah. The duo noted, “Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

While Michael cancelled a number of his prior commitments promptly after receiving the devastating news about his son, he is still set to host the upcoming 2017 Juno Awards.

The Juno Awards are set to take place on April 2, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

After a several month long hiatus, former Disney starlet Selena Gomez is gearing up for her triumphant return to music.

Back in 2016, Selena ended up cancelling the last leg of her “Revival World Tour,” as she was reportedly struggling with both her mental and physical health. Shortly after cancelling the tour dates, Selena voluntarily admitted herself into a rehabilitation center in Texas, where she sought support for her anxiety, mental health, and worsened symptoms she was experiencing related to her Lupus. Fortunately, the star’s stint in the centre ended up being just what she needed, as she has since been easing back into her normal routine.

Just over a month ago, Selena was spotted heading into a music studio with songwriter Justin Tranter. Inevitably, this triggered speculation, as fans wondered if they could finally expect some music from the “Hands to Myself” artist.

On Friday, Selena added fuel to the fire, as she posted a series of videos to her Instagram story. In the various videos, Selena is seen singing along to some new tracks, which have yet to be publicly released.

Selena Gomez, Instagram story:





Undoubtedly, Selena has plenty of stuff going on in her personal life to draw music inspiration from. The young beauty just recently made her romance with fellow artist, The Weeknd, public.

Stay tuned for more updates on Selena’s new music!

