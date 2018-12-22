Click to read the full story: PIKMI POPS Giant Flips – Cinnabun the Bunny: Top Toys for Girls

Introducing the incredibly cute PIKMI POPS Giant Flips Cinnabun the Bunny! This ultra-soft, cuddly toy is sure to become your child’s favorite companion.

The reversible plush comes with the softest, cutest long floppy ears. There are surprises inside too, including two smaller reversible scented plushies.

A soft, cuddly toy any girl will love

The PIKMI POPS Flips range is super-soft and offers a 2-in-1 collectible toy. In its original form, the plush toy looks like a cute, colorful fluffy tree. Reverse it however and Cinnabun the Bunny will be revealed. This round, soft bunny comes with adorable floppy ears and the cutest facial expression.

Compared to the Jumbo standard PIKMI POPS toys, this one is huge! So, don’t be surprised if your child decides to take this cuddly toy everywhere with her.

Incredible surprises await inside

Of course, you aren’t just getting Cinnabun the Bunny. Inside, you’ll find 8 different surprise items. These include 1 or 2 additional reversible flip PIKMI POPS in standard size. These smaller variations also come with a distinct smell. The scent of these toys is pretty strong, with some smelling just like cotton candy and others featuring a strawberry scent.

The smaller toys can also be carried around and connected to things such as a smartphone or keys. It’s worth noting too, that if you do find the scent of the smaller toys a little too overpowering, they can be left to sit somewhere for a while and the smell will start to fade.

As well as additional cuddly toys, you’ll also find a range of small accessories included. These surprises range from stick-on tattoos to bag tags. They’re not super-impressive, but many children love these types of gifts and will have lots of fun using them. It’s also the excitement of discovering the surprises that makes them so great too.

A great collectible for kids who love to own the latest toys

If your child loves receiving the latest toys, PIKMI POPS Giant Flips are the perfect gift. They’re definitely the latest fad that kids are going wild for.

As well as Cinnabun the Bunny, there are other designs to be collected too. Add Eddie the Dog and Kessie the Cat to complete the collection. Plus, the other designs also feature 8 surprises too. So, she’ll have lots of new cuddly companions to love and care for.

It can be tough choosing between the hundreds of cuddly toys on the market. However, the PIKMI POPS Giant Flips collection is considered one of the best and is very much on-trend right now. So, if you’re looking for a gift that’s going to get her excited and keep her happy for months, this is definitely a great choice to consider. You can get a killer deal here for the holidays.

