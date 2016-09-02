Click to read the full story: Pharrell, Robin Thicke now very appealing and Amber Heard making London home

As we reported in late 2015, singers Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams lost their legal battle against Marvin Gaye’s estate. The estate filed the suit, claiming that Robin and Pharrell’s hit 2013 song “Blurred Lines” blatantly copied Marvin’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up.” After various court dates, depositions and testimonies, the jury awarded Marvin Gaye’s estate $7.3 million – to be paid by Robin and Pharrell.

Following the verdict, Pharrell’s rep released a statement saying:

“Pharrell created Blurred Lines from his heart, mind, and soul and the song was not taken from anyone or anywhere else. We are reviewing the decision, considering our options, and you will hear more from us soon about this matter.”

Now, just a few short months later, Pharrell and Robin are looking to appeal the court’s decision. The two singers are saying that it is unfair for them to be held liable for copyright infringement when they were merely paying homage to Marvin Gaye’s era in their song.

In response to the two artists appeal filing, countless people in the music business have spoken out in support of their appeal. In fact, over 200 artists, composers and producers filed a brief with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, in hopes of helping sway the court to appeal their previous verdict. Ed McPhersen, an entertainment attorney, wrote his (and presumably all of the people who signed the brief) opinion on Pharrell and Robin’s ongoing legal battle. He stated:

“The verdict in this case threatens to punish songwriters for creating new music that is inspired by prior works. All music shares inspiration from prior musical works, especially within a particular musical genre. By eliminating any meaningful standard for drawing the line between permissible inspiration and unlawful copying, the judgment is certain to stifle creativity and impede the creative process. The law should provide clearer rules so that songwriters can know when the line is crossed, or at least where the line is.”

With all of the support they have been receiving, it seems fairly probable that Pharrell and Robin will be able to get out of having to fork over $7.3 million to Marvin’s estate (or at least some of it).

In mid-August, exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp finally reached a settlement in their messy divorce battle. Amber ended up walking away with $7 million from her former famous beau, which she opted to donate to various charities (including one that supports victims of domestic violence – which passive aggressively support her accusations that Johnny physically abused her during their short-lived marriage).

Just like troubled actress Lindsay Lohan (who moved to London in 2014), Amber Heard decided to leave the craziness of Hollywood behind and start fresh in a new city. For the past few weeks, Amber has been spotted out-and-about in London, where she is reportedly now living. A source close to The Rum Diary actress revealed, “[Amber] wants a more positive focus on her. She is an actress and wants to just focus on work now. She loves living in London. She is excited about working there and spending time with friends.”

A few days ago, Amber was seen enjoying a night out with actress Margot Robbie and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne.

In addition to wanting to start with a clean slate in London, Amber is also working in the UK, so her move definitely comes at a convenient time. Amber is currently working on the set of 2017’s Justice League. Amber will be starring in the film as Mera, the wife of Aquaman and ‘Queen of Atlantis.”

Moving away from the limelight seemed to (somewhat) work for Lindsay, so hopefully it does the same for Amber!

