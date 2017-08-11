Click to read the full story: Patti Stanger not giving up on Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and DJ Zedd on Selena Gomez

Just like many of us, reality star Patti Stanger is not ready to give up on Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. While the duo unexpectedly announced their separation a few days ago, countless fans are hoping they will be able to work things out.

Patti Stanger, who is the star of Million Dollar Matchmaker, is actually a close friend of Chris and Anna. Thus, while doing an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight via Facebook Live, Patti shared her perspective on the duo’s separation announcement.

During the Facebook Live feed, Patti gushed, “OK, so this is really hard because I’m close to them. I’m upset about it. The day it happened I actually texted them. I don’t know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let’s pray it turns around.”

Later, Patti went on to note that she wouldn’t want to use her matchmaking skills to try and set up Chris or Anna with other people. The reality star explained, “I want them to get back together. So, I’m not fixin’ them up – I would just be the counselor between them and go, ‘What really is the issue here?’ Because she’s living in the house, so someone threw out the curveball, maybe the publicist, I don’t know who…you just don’t really say something when they’re still living in the house together.”

Taylor Swift’s former bodyguard testified Friday that he saw a DJ reach under her skirt a moment before a photographer snapped their picture during a meet-and-greet where the singer says the radio host groped her.

Security guard Greg Dent, who no longer works for Swift, said he was standing a few steps away but did not intervene because he generally took his cues from the pop star, and she gave him no signals during the 2013 pre-concert encounter at a Denver arena.

Seated at her legal team’s table in a federal courtroom, Swift chuckled when Dent testified that, after the photo was taken, he suspected that KYGO-FM host David Mueller would be at the bar of the arena – and another guard found him there.

Dent’s account came on the fourth day of testimony in a civil trial over dueling lawsuits between Swift and Mueller, who denies groping her and is seeking up to $3 million from the singer-songwriter, her mother, and their radio liaison to compensate him for his ruined career.

Swift is countersuing for just $1 and what she calls a chance to stand up for other women.

A day earlier, Swift spent an hour on the witness stand herself defiantly recounting what she called a “despicable and horrifying and shocking” encounter.

“He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him,” Swift testified.

“It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” she added in her testimony.

Swift’s testy exchange with Mueller’s attorney occasionally elicited chuckles – even from the six-woman, two-man jury. She got a laugh when she said Dent saw Mueller “lift my skirt” but someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping – “and we didn’t have anyone positioned there.”

Swift testified that after the photo was taken at the meet-and-greet session, she tried to get as far away Mueller as she could. She said she told him and his girlfriend, who was also in the photo, “thank you for coming” in a monotone voice before they left.

She also said she was stunned and did not say anything to Mueller or halt the event after he left because she did not want to disappoint several dozen people waiting in line for photos with her.

In the image, shown to jurors during opening statements but not publicly released, Mueller’s hand is behind Swift, just below her waist. Both are smiling.

Swift’s photographer, Stephanie Simbeck, testified Thursday that she knew something was wrong as she shot the photo. She testified that Swift later told her what happened, looked at a photo and pointed out Mueller as the person responsible.

The trial is scheduled to last through next Thursday but appeared Friday to be moving quickly toward closing arguments.

Dent’s testimony left Mueller’s former girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, as the only remaining potential witness who was in the room at the time.

Gym. Tan. Laundry. Repeat.

The cast of “Jersey Shore” is doing it all again for a special on the E! Network.

“Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore” brings that rambunctious gang back together for the first time in five years to gossip about one another’s relationships, past hijinks and the pop-culture hit that has bonded them forever.

Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation and Sammi Sweetheart are all onboard for a fist-pumping drive down memory lane.

The birthplace of abolitionist writer Harriet Beecher Stowe, which was disassembled and stored in trailers 20 years ago, has been put up for sale on eBay.

The move is the latest in the unusual history of preacher Lyman Beecher’s Litchfield house, which was built in 1811, served as the childhood home for his 11 children and was later a sanitarium and then a dormitory for a private school.

It was sold by the Forman School for $1 and deconstructed in 1997 by a buyer who planned to move it and turn it into a museum about the early life of the “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” author. But those plans never came to fruition.

The remains of the house, which have been stored in four storage trailers in Massachusetts and Connecticut, were acquired two years ago by a Woodbury antiques dealer, Art Pappas, who is looking for someone willing to purchase and restore the building.

Pappas said he has advertised the house with organizations that specialize in the sale of historic homes and offered it to the Smithsonian and other museums, but with no luck.

“A lot of them just don’t show any interest whatsoever, which blows my mind,” he said. “It’s the birthplace of Harriet Beecher.”

Folk singer Pete Seeger also lived in the building when it was a dormitory during the 1920s.

Pappas said he’s now turned to more mainstream internet marketplaces to list the home, including Craigslist and eBay, where a $400,000 listing expires on Aug. 14. There were no bids for the property as of Friday. Pappas says the price is negotiable.

“The thing about eBay is it doesn’t really cost anything for the advertising at this point. We’ve spent a lot on advertising, but we’ve gotten more of a response from eBay and Craigslist,” Pappas said.

The antiques dealer says he has the original plans for the home and can put any buyer in touch with experts who can help put the “thousands of pieces” back together.

The home is listed on the state’s Register of Historic Places. But Rob Michalik, a spokesman for Connecticut’s Historic Preservation Office, said they have no plans to acquire the house.

“Our interest is in preserving the historic fabric of structures and given that this has been in storage for 20 years, we don’t know how much of that historic fabric remains,” he said.

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford also has no plans to bid on the property. Executive Director Katherine Kane said that organization’s focus remains the upkeep of the museum and Hartford house where Stowe lived as an adult on a property adjacent to Mark Twain.

“When (the birthplace) was available 20 years ago both the Stowe Center and the Litchfield Historical Society evaluated the building and determined there was not much left of it from Beecher era,” she said. “I wouldn’t say that it wasn’t worth preserving. But it’s not on the site where it was built or in the community where it was built. So it’s lost some of its context already and then being deconstructed makes it even more difficult. It’s very sad.”

Pappas said he likely will put up another 30-day listing on eBay if he gets no offers before Monday, but eventually must decide whether it might be better to sell off pieces of the home as antiques and the rest as building material.

“It can’t stay in storage forever, it will just rot at some point,” he said.

Being the beautiful, smart, and talented star she is, it is hard to believe that one could find a downside to dating “Bad Liar” songstress Selena Gomez. However, in a recent interview with Billboard magazine, established DJ and music producer Zedd revealed that there were some downfalls to being Selena’s boyfriend.

As you may remember, Selena and Zedd had a brief romance back in 2015. The duo actually collaborated on the successful track, “I Want You To Know.” While their fling didn’t turn into anything serious, Zedd still encountered some undesirable externalities that came with dating the star.

In his interview with Billboard magazine, Zedd recounted the craziness that surrounded him when he was romantically linked to Selena. He explained, “Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”

For the past few months, Selena has been dating fellow artist The Weeknd. Somehow the duo has been able to keep their romance fairly private, although they do find themselves in the tabloid headlines on a regular basis. Nonetheless, surely The Weeknd can identify with some of what Zedd described to Billboard about dating the “It Ain’t Me” beauty.

Rapper DMX has been ordered confined to his suburban New York City home by a judge who said he violated bail conditions on tax fraud charges.

Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY’-kahf) also said Friday that the rapper must wear an electronic bracelet.

The judge says DMX repeatedly had tested positive for drugs including cocaine since his arrest last month and had a history of arrests. He also says DMX traveled at least twice without getting permission from authorities.

DMX hugged friends after his hearing. He says: “When God is for you, who can be against you?”

Prosecutors say DMX owes $1.7 million in taxes. He has pleaded not guilty.

His songs include the 2003 hit “X Gon’ Give it to Ya.”

His given name is Earl Simmons.

Hackers released an email from HBO in which the company expressed willingness to pay them $250,000 as part of a negotiation over electronic data swiped from HBO’s servers.

The July 27 email was sent by an HBO executive who thanked the hackers for “making us aware” of previously unknown security vulnerabilities. The executive asked for a 1-week delay and said HBO was willing to make a “good faith” payment of $250,000, calling it a “bug bounty” reward for IT professionals rather than a ransom.

HBO declined to comment. A person close to the investigation confirmed the authenticity of the email but said it was an attempt to buy time and assess the situation.

The same hackers have subsequently released two dumps of HBO material and demanded a multi-million dollar ransom.

James Cameron has taken time out from crafting the upcoming four “Avatar” sequels to return to one of his old films, one he says is as up-to-the-minute as ever – “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Cameron converted the 26-year-old film – in which one robot with artificial intelligence battles another to stop nuclear annihilation – into a 3D format that hits movie theaters Aug. 25. It arrives just as escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are in the headlines.

“I think the film is as timely as it ever was, probably more so less on the nuclear side and more on the AI side and dealing with our relationship with our own technology,” Cameron said Thursday. “And how we do really stand the possibility of making ourselves obsolete?”

The 1991 release – a sequel to the 1984 original – starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick. It followed Sarah Connor and her 10-year-old son John fleeing an advanced shapeshifting Terminator sent back in time to kill them. Schwarzenegger’s less advanced Terminator was also sent back in time to protect the pair. The film featured a scene in which Sarah Connor imagines a nuclear blast consuming Los Angeles.

“I tend to be kind of an apocalyptic kind of guy. I look at all the worst case outcomes,” said Cameron, who said he started writing the film before the Berlin Wall came down and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“I think that it’s we have to be on guard and constantly aware. So whether it’s climate change, or whether it’s the threat of an AI potentially replacing us or rapidly altering our word in a negative outcome for humans or weather it’s nuclear warfare – these are things we need to be constantly vigilant about.”

As for any film reboot of the series, Cameron said the idea was being discussed, but he wanted to make sure it had “fresh imagery, fresh characters” and wasn’t “mired in the past.” The director said any reboot must “feel like a new, 21st-century version of a “Terminator” story but still stay true to what that means.”

The White House is having a hard time finding a follow-up act to short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Bill Shine, a former co-president of Fox News, was widely reported to have been in talks for the comms job, but sources tell media outlets that he turned down the role.

An insider told media outlets, “Everybody they want isn’t interested.”

After Stephen Miller made an idiot of himself blasting CNN’s Jim Acosta, President Trump’s team talked to Dave Lapan, the Department of Homeland Security press secretary who worked there with White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly.

Another contender is Blain Rethmeier, a p.r. veteran who worked at Edelman and previously served as special assistant to former President George W. Bush for communications in both the National Economic Council and Homeland Security Council. He was called upon by the current administration to help guide Kelly through the Senate confirmation process for his previous role as secretary of homeland security.

The White House didn’t comment, but you can be sure Trump may tweet something this weekend.

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner‘s closets may have started to overlap.

Caitlyn rocked a white Herve Leger bandage dress at OUT Magazine’s Power 50 Gala on Thursday — but she may have gotten the inspiration from her ex-wife.

In April, Kris wore a nearly identical white Herve Leger dress with long sleeves when she attended a party hosted by Google and The Hollywood Reporter.

Both frocks retail for about $1,000.

Caitlyn, 67, has been on the outs with the Kardashian clan since she released her 2017 memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

In an episode of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” earlier this year, Kris, 61, fumed, “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time …. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a–hole?”

Kris was married to Caitlyn, then known as Bruce Jenner, for over 20 years before they finalized their divorce in 2014. Caitlyn revealed her new female identity in 2015.

Jennifer Aniston likes her men clean-cut.

Speaking about husband Justin Theroux to Refinery29, she said, “He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscaped partner.”

The actress, 48, also doesn’t mind that Theroux, 46, borrows her copious amounts of beauty products.

“He steals my shampoo, my hair paste … Whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him,” Aniston said. “You know, he likes to dabble.”

Aaron Carter is wasting no time moving on from his ex, Madison Parker.

The “Sooner or Later” singer has set his sights on Chloë Grace Moretz after the actress revealed to Variety that he had been her childhood crush.

“Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?” he tweeted Wednesday, replying to a Women’s Wear Daily post about the actress.

About 15 minutes later, 29-year-old Carter asked again.

Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

“Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date,” he wrote. “The crush is mutual.”

Moretz, 20, hasn’t yet responded to Carter’s invitation — at least not on Twitter. She last dated Brooklyn Beckham.

Carter split from Parker last week, shortly before coming out publicly as bisexual.

“I had to discuss it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it and she didn’t want [to],” Carter explained of his sexuality. “And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways … It was something that I felt was important and that I needed to say.” He added, “[I’m] really looking forward to the future … be it with a man or a woman.”

Parker hasn’t commented on the breakup.

Moretz isn’t the first woman he’s tried to woo in 140 characters or less. In 2014, Carter used Twitter in an attempt to reignite his old flame with Hilary Duff, who unfortunately gave him a hard pass.

Creative types who work across from the courthouse where Taylor Swift’s groping trial is playing out are showing their support for the songstress — using the power of the Post-it.

On Tuesday, the day of opening statements in the civil trial, pink notes spelled out, “FREE TAY!” courtesy of the “Blank Spaces for Taylor” project by the design-centric company Craftsy.

Lyrics to some of Swift’s most popular songs – such as “HATERZ GONNA HATE” and “I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE” — appeared later in the week.

“Anybody who knows Taylor Swift knows she has really strong lyrics,” said Craftsy’s Carly Chapple. “Her lyrics reflect what’s going on right now. I hope she feels supported and knows she has a team behind her.”

She added: “We plan on doing this every day. We are a big group of creative woman who are supporting her as an artist, and we love what she does,” she said. “We will keep fighting the big fight as long as she does.”

Swift has been battling it out in court with local radio DJ David Mueller over claims that he grabbed her bare behind during a 2013 meet-and-greet.

Mueller sued first, blaming Swift for getting him fired. The “Shake It Off” crooner countersued for assault and battery.

She testified Thursday that Mueller “stayed latched onto my bare ass cheek as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable.”

“It was a definite grab, a very long grab,” the 27-year-old pop star said.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some words of wisdom about not making it in pro football.

“I’m gonna show you guys this view. It is spectacular — of one of my favorite cities in the world: Vancouver, Canada,” Johnson, 45, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “Look, I’ve dropped my blood and sweat in this city, wrestled multiple matches in this city, shot big movies in this city — but one thing that a lot of people don’t know that I wanted to share with you guys is when I was 22 years old, I came to this city for the first time. I was playing in the Canadian Football League, playing my first pro football game. I was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. We were playing the BC Lions. I was so excited.”

“Two days later, I got cut,” he said with a chuckle. “Dreams shattered, sent home with seven bucks in my pocket. I was like, ‘Wait no! I gotta play in the NFL eventually. Those are my big goals. That’s my dream!’ You realize that playing in the NFL was the best thing that never happened because it got me here.”

Those seven bucks inspired the name of Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Productions.

Though he wasn’t able to put “NFL defensive tackle” on his resume, he went from being one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time to the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

Johnson’s career isn’t the only thing that’s evolved over the years.

Johnson’s tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, worked for 22 hours spread out over three sessions to complete Johnson’s latest tattoo — “the evolution of the bull” — which covers the “San Andreas” star’s signature “Brahma Bull” tattoo with a skull of a bull in profile.

“From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years,” Johnson explained in an Instagram snap of his new ink. “Just like scars and wrinkles — I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely, and you’ll find the life, energy, power, and you’ll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe … Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy’s subtle, and sometimes it’s glaring. But it’s always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude.”

