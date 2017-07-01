Click to read the full story: All the Patio Furniture You Need To Be the Perfect Summer Party Destination

Oh, summer. All the wonderful things the season brings cannot truly be appreciated until the hottest months of the year have come and gone. From the vacations to the beaches to the fun summer pool parties, we love everything about this time of year. Speaking of summer parties, let’s talk about patio furniture, pool furniture and backyard essentials.

I am one of those people who put just as much thought and effort into how my backyard looks as I do for the appearance of my living room, kitchen and bedroom. I want to be comfortable, and without a doubt, I want my guests to be as well. If you plan to regularly host gatherings, no matter the time of year, always consider the condition of your outside hosting accommodations.

Is there enough seating? Is that seating comfortable? Are there enough cushions? What color should the cushions be?

Trust me, all of this matters if you plan on being the “it” spot for summer barbecues. But before you even get to who’s on the grill we need have a setup that enhances the experience for your guests.

So, let’s jump into what your patio/backyard should be equipped with in order to throw the best summer get-togethers ever.

There really is no way around this one. If you are serious about hosting your friends at your home, invest in some good patio furniture. It can become expensive, but that’s what a budget and eBay are for. There are some great deals out there, and you can find the right style for you.

That’s what it comes down to – style. It’s the fun thing about shopping for patio furniture. From wicker chairs to iron tables to bean bags, this is where you can really explore what you like, and what you want people to feel in your space. Think of it as curating a one-of-a-kind experience for your invitees.

Matching Patio Furniture

There really is no way around this one. If you are serious about hosting your friends at your home, invest in some good patio furniture. It can become expensive, but that’s what a budget and eBay are for. There are some great deals out there, and you can find the right style for you.That’s what it comes down to – style. It’s the fun thing about shopping for patio furniture. From wicker chairs to iron tables to bean bags, this is where you can really explore what you like, and what you want people to feel in your space. Think of it as curating a one-of-a-kind experience for your invitees.

Picnic Tables

If you like the feel of your family sitting together and enjoying some barbecue on a hot summer day, then a picnic table is a great way to go. They offer the communal feel of togetherness when your gathering is comprised of a large group, plus there is ample room for everyone at the table. I like these because there are plenty of designs to explore. From traditional wooden picnic tables to the more sturdy and durable metal pieces, they are a great addition to any backyard.

Picnic tables also give you the chance to show off some pretty outdoor dinnerware. Really impress your guests by adding a touch of elegance to your event. There are so many different melamine (hard plastic) dinnerware sets from which to choose with trendy designs, I’m sure you will find something that speaks to who you are. It will look like you brought out the fine porcelain china without the worry that one of your guests might mistake it for a frisbee.

Bean Bags

Do something different in your backyard. Get some bean bags to pull out for the nights when you want to really take in your surroundings. This is a fun way to let everyone unwind and enjoy some backyard activities like board games, having an impromptu talent show (hello Karaoke) or watching a cult classic on an outdoor movie screen. Bean bags are especially nice for kids.

Hammocks

You know how you see people on TV maxing and relaxing in a hammock, swaying back and forth without a care in the world? Nothing is more relaxing than having a great hammock setup by your pool.

Well, why not join in the fun and get one for yourself. There are quite a few designs and styles, which give you a lot of options. You can go the single person route if you want a space for yourself because let’s face it; sometimes you need to just be alone with your thoughts. Have a little more room for yourself and a friend with a hammock lounger. Or you can have hammock chairs purposefully placed throughout your backyard.

TIKI Citronella Torches

No backyard is complete without the protection of bug repellant. I’m adding this to the list because after creating a magical oasis thanks to your patio furniture, keep it pleasant with the help of Tiki Torches. I hate bugs – mosquitos, wasps, bees, fleas, flies – you name it. That’s why whenever I have an outside shindig, I make sure to have the bug repellant. Now, you can be fancy and provide cans of Off on the tables, or you can be efficient by having these handy items on hand. I love them because their flames give a nice ambiance at night. Along with helping set the tone for an intimate atmosphere, citronella torches are a convenient way to get the coverage you need from the pesky bugs that have no chill. Strategically place them around your patio furniture for an enjoyable, bug-free gathering.

Patio furniture is a vital part of having a lively and inviting backyard. And what better feeling is there than to see people enjoying themselves and knowing that it has everything to do with the vision you made happen for your outdoor living area?

The post All the Patio Furniture You Need To Be the Perfect Summer Party Destination appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva