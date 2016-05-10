Click to read the full story: Paternity suit keeps Jay Z in lemons, Rihanna scholarship and Prince’s ‘love child’ enters

Sadly, USA Today, who broke the story about Rihanna’s scholarship program, got it wrong about students born in the US being eligible. This is only for foreign-born students who are attending college in the US. We’re surprised that since they were given the story directly from Rihanna’s camp that they would have gotten such a big thing like this correct or at least have corrected this. I can only imagine how excited other students were like Jonathan Ramsey who felt they had a shot at being able to afford an education after busting their butts all through high school only to be let down once again.

It saddens us as we’ve seen our nephew, Jonathan Ramsey apply for every scholarship and grant program out there only to be continually turned down even though he fits every one of the requirements. He actually goes well and beyond above them, so when we saw new that Rihanna was doing this for struggling students, we thought she would want to help those students also born in the United States, you know the country that made her a worldwide star.

Beyoncé’s hubby Jay Z is back in the spotlight for his alleged son Rymir Satterhwaite, Prince has a plethora of ‘love children’ coming out of the woodwork and Rihanna is helping send kids to college.

Jay Z’s Alleged ‘Baby Momma’ Supports Her Son in Paternity Suit

As if he doesn’t already have enough on his plate, Jay-Z is still dealing with a paternity suit filed by a young rapper named Rymir Satterthwaite. Now, the boy’s mother has broken her silence and is throwing her support behind her son in his quest to prove the mogul is his father. Wanda Satterthwaite responded via video. In it, she not only says that she holds to her allegations but also details discrimination she experienced from Jay Z’s defense Attorney.

“I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Sean Carter. I stand on my allegations regarding this matter. Mr. Carter’s Defense Attorney in 2012 in New Jersey didn’t want me to sit next to her in the courtroom and stated, I quote, ‘I don’t want her sitting next to me. I don’t want her sitting next to me. I would not represent someone like her.’ End quote. And I do feel she owes me an apology because her remarks show discrimination towards me. And was reported to the Ethics Board chair, but nothing was done.”

This story continues to develop as there seems to be some kind of allegation of fraud involved. Satterthwaite claims that Jay Z’s camp submitted “fraudulent information to the court” back in 2012 and thus is why she and her son have filed a civil suit against him.

Jay-Z has yet to respond to the allegations.

Prince Estate Readies for Paternity Claims

It was bound to happen. I mean, Prince was a sexy mother “watch yo mouth.” Reports are flying that the first paternity claim has hit his estate. Could Prince indeed have an heir to his throne in the form of a 40-year-old son?

Carlin Q. Williams of Kansas City, Missouri claims that the artist is his father. He has requested a DNA test and petitioned for a determination that he is Prince’s “sole surviving legal heir.” If you remember, for whatever reason, the singer didn’t have a will.

As the story goes, Williams’ mother, Marsha Henson, claims to have conceived him in July of 1976 after having sex with Prince in Kansas City. An authorization of genetic testing of a Prince blood sample has been ordered, and the results could settle any paternity claims. But really, now you’re going to say that Prince is your daddy dude? Who doesn’t want Prince to be their father?

Things always get so messy in times like this. Prince died on April 21st, and the cause of his death has yet to be determined. People have suggested everything from AIDS to an overdose to the flu. He was cremated two days after his death.

Rihanna is Sending People to College

While some people go off and buy million dollar homes with their money (more power to you by the way), Rihanna is up here launching college scholarship programs and stuff.

RiRi’s The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), which she founded in 2012 and named after her grandparents, recently launched a global scholarship program that will give financial aid to students in Barbados, Brazil, Cuba, Haiti, Guyana, and Jamaica who are attending college in the United States. It is need-based and requires applicants to be accepted at an accredited university in the U.S. This year is the first time it is being given. The great thing about the program is that the scholarships are renewable for three yes or until a bachelor’s degree is earned and will be awarded for up to $50,000. How awesome is that! Rihanna released this statement about the program,

“To be able to give the gift of an education is actually an honor… Higher education will help provide perspective, opportunities and learning to a group of kids who really deserve it. I am thrilled to be able to do this.”

This is definitely a step in the right direction for the singer who ran into some issues two years ago for making fun of a young fan. Many people called her tweeting of jokes (and causing her entire Navy to do the same) about a young Baltimore native who wore a Rihanna-inspired outfit to her prom cyber-bullying.

It is good to see her making a positive step to help young folks not make fun of them.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be residents of Barbados, Brazil, Cuba, Haiti, Guyana, Jamaica, or the U.S., and have already been accepted into a bachelor’s degree program at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States for the 2016-2017 year.

The scholarship is based on need, and the number of students will vary, but the goal is to accept as many students as possible, according to the announcement. Scholarships granted will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and may be renewed for up to three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.

Applications for the full-tuition grant are open now through June 10, 2016. A committee will screen 50 finalists based on academic performance, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience and a personal essay, and the scholarship winners will be announced by August, 2016.

According to its website, Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty founded the CLF in 2012 to honor her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, and grants from the organization are used to fund international programs with particular focus on health, education, arts and culture.

All details and eligibility criteria can be found at www.claralionelfoundation.org. Sadly, USA Today, who broke the story got it wrong about students born in the US being eligible. This is only for foreign-born students who are attending college in the US.

This is something that is perfect for my nephew Jonathan Ramsey, who should find time to fill this out. He had time to break his high school’s pole vaulting record, so a few hours for Rihanna doesn’t seem so hard. Plus he’s a kickass footballer so he’s got everything RiRi looks for in a man. Kids seem to never have time to do anything, but I’d hope for this amount of funding, they would take the time to give it a shot. There aren’t that many scholarships available this late in the year so it’s one to jump on quick.

