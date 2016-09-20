Click to read the full story: ‘Passengers’ trailer lands along with new Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence images

Not long after unveiling the teaser trailer for Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s “Passengers” movie, Sony Pictures unleashed the first full-length trailer which gives away a lot.

“Passengers” was written by Jon Spaihts and directed by Morten Tyldum (Imitation Game) and the film takes place on quite a lux spaceship that’s headed for a human colony 120 years away. 5,000 passengers are put into hypersleep, but things never quite work out the way they should in movies. Pratt and Lawrence’s characters wake up 90 years too early giving them the whole ship to themselves. Sounds great, and of course, the two get into a relationship, but then quickly realize they are the only hope to fix a serious malfunction. Not with each other but the ship.

Most trailers give teases at what’s to come making you guess the storyline, but for some reason, they’ve decided to spoon feed the audience, and it feels like we learn the entire plot and story in two minutes and 42 seconds. It’s like a watching a movie on Vine.

It’s ironic that yesterday our colleague Henry Faherty complained that there was hardly anything released marketing wise on “Passengers,” and today it’s like Sony unloaded everything there was to know less than 24 hours later.

So we’re getting a sci-fi love story with two beautiful people who are put in peril against some beautifully shot backgrounds thanks to cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto who also shot “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

It’s the first look at the film since a couple of first-look photos from the film dropped in August. At the time, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”) said, “I honestly couldn’t ask for a better cast. They’re so great together, and both of them are so hard-working.”

We have quite a slew of beautiful shots for you to check out in the meantime so enjoy.

The official synopsis for “Passengers” is:

On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. As Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) face living the rest of their lives on board, with every luxury they could ever ask for, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction… until they discover the ship is in grave danger. With the lives of 5000 sleeping passengers at stake, only Jim and Aurora can save them all.

“Masters of Sex” star Michael Sheen also stars in the movie, which was written by “Doctor Strange” screenwriter Jon Spaihts. Producers are Neal Moritz and Ori Marmur through Moritz’s Original Film banner, as well as Michael Maher for Start Media and Stephen Hamel of Company Films.

“Passengers” will hit North American theaters” on Dec. 21, with the international rollout running through Christmas and the New Year to Jan 12, 2017.

