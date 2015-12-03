Click to read the full story: Paris Hilton Seeking Some Kardashian Style Attention

It looks like the summer of splits is turning into the year of splits as yet another Hollywood couple announced their divorce yesterday. Former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster announced she is getting a divorce from her husband of 4-years, award-winning music composer David Foster.

In a joint statement, the duo explained, “Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways. We’ve shared nine beautiful and joyous years together and during that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues. We are grateful for the years we’ve spent together and believe wholeheartedly that we did our best. I hope that we can pave the road ahead of us with all we’ve learned and with the love and respect we will always have for one another.”

This announcement came as a big surprise to fans of Yolanda’s show, as in the past she has been frequently seen singing David’s praises and expressing how much she loves him. However, in recent months her struggle with Lyme disease has worsened, and this most likely caused some strain on the couple’s marriage.

Yolanda’s costar Kyle Richards appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, where she addressed the shocking news. Kyle admits that there were some signs of trouble in paradise between Yolanda and David, but she is very saddened by the news. Kyle explained, “I do feel really bad, [Yolanda] is struggling right now. To have to go through that at the same time as Lyme disease, it’s going to be hard.”

In addition, some of the other Real Housewives cast members took to social media to offer support to Yolanda, including former castmate Adrienne Maloof.

Adrienne Maloof, Twitter post:

Sending positivity and love to my friend @YolandaHFoster during this difficult time. I am always here for you ?? — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 1, 2015

Eileen Davidson, Twitter post:

I was so sorry to hear about @YolandaHFoster and David. My love to them both. — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) December 2, 2015

Socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton isn’t letting the Kardashian-Jenner family take the entire spotlight. The reality star-turned singer-turned DJ is featured on the latest issue of Paper magazine.

You may recall; Paper magazine was the publication that brought the world the nude pictures of Kim Kardashian, which attempted to “break the internet.” Thus, the magazine is back at it as they feature Paris Hilton’s bare backside, as she is wrapped up in a rope.

Paper Magazine, interview:

What is the craziest thing you’ve done all year?

I lived in Ibiza from May to September and performed every Saturday night at my Foam & Diamonds party at Amnesia. I also toured throughout the week, playing all around the world.

What is something no one knows about you?

I’m actually really shy.

What is the most amazing thing about being you?

I feel blessed to be in a position where I can make a change for those less fortunate or give a voice to causes that need it.

What is the most stressful thing about being you?

The most stressful thing about being me is that I have such a crazy schedule with all my business endeavors that I constantly have to be on a plane flying around the world. I always have major jet lag.

When was the last time you were afraid?

When I was trapped in an elevator in China a few weeks ago. It was so claustrophobic that I could hardly breathe.

What do you have planned for 2016?

Another very busy and productive year for both my music and my brand. I’ll be continuing to tour as a DJ and create new music, as well as opening new stores and expanding my cosmetics line and products globally. I’m also opening another one of my real estate properties in the Philippines.

When you want to get attention, what do you do?

Get glammed and dressed up in a beautiful sparkly gown.

Have you ever used an online dating site?

No, I never have. I would be too scared of stalkers. I’ve heard some crazy stories from my friends!

Have you ever edited your Wikipedia page?

No, but I’d like to… Can you tell me how? ; )

What is the first website you check in the morning?

I go on Flipboard.com to see what’s going on in the world and then to my website ParisHilton.com to post updates on my blog. I also often go to Net-a-Porter for purchases. I love it.

What were the last three things you Googled?

1) Halloween costume ideas.

2) How to roast a chicken, to make a home-cooked meal for my boyfriend.

3) Old baby photos of myself for Throwback Thursday on Instagram.

Do you have a Google Alert for yourself?

No, I don’t.

What was the last show you binge-watched?

Family Guy. It’s one of my favorite shows. So hilarious!

Have you ever left a comment on a story about yourself?

No, I don’t pay attention to the comments.

What did you eat for breakfast today?

French toast with bananas, Rice Krispies and a toasted bagel with cream cheese.

Which do you prefer: Netflix or Hulu?

Netflix.

Seamless or Delivery.Com?

Seamless.

What is your favorite social media account: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or something else?

Instagram @ParisHilton.

Did you have AOL? If so, what was your screen name?

ParisBarbie.

What is the weirdest thing you’ve ever read about yourself online?

There have been so many weird lies written about me, but one of the weirdest was when they wrote that I dated Michael Jackson.

What is your favorite online animal?

I love any dogs, but especially the animated version of [Hilton’s recently deceased Chihuahua] Tinkerbell for my upcoming video game!

What is the weirdest thing you’ve ever bought online?

I bought a “teacup pig.” They said she would be no more than 15 pounds, and she ended up being over 100.

Have you ever slid into someone’s D/Ms?

No, but I will often respond to fans who D/M me.

Do you do your own social media?

Yes, definitely. I think it’s important to talk to my fans myself. I do have a team member to help me post things I want, but I mostly Snapchat, tweet, and post on Instagram myself. I love how social media means I can connect with my fans more personally and show them my life and hear their stories.

While it might be unbelievable now, just a few years back Paris was the it-girl while Kim Kardashian acted as her personal assistant. However, gone are the days where Kim needs Paris to get her into the hottest clubs. Nonetheless, it seems that Paris is still trying to claim her spot in the fame game with this latest, racy spread.

