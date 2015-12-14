Click to read the full story: One Direction X Factor UK with Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift’s Birthday Gift

One Direction headed back to where it all began – X Factor U.K. Back in 2010, the band members auditioned for the British singing competition. However, after they failed to make it into the “Boys” category on the show, the judges decided to put the 5 (back when Zayn was part of the band) boys together so that they could qualify into the “Groups” category.

Unfortunately, the boys only placed third in the competition, but this didn’t stop them from becoming the most successful act to come off the show. Shortly after their elimination, mentor Simon Cowell helped get them signed to Syco Records.

So this week things came to a full circle, as the now 4-member band took the X Factor UK stage to give a special performance in honor of the show’s season finale. While there, judge Simon Cowell shared a video message with the band of several notable names wishing them well as they head on hiatus – including David Beckham, Danny Devito and James Corden. In addition, Cowell made an appearance in the video and said, “Enjoy the time off, have a fantastic time. The thing I’m probably most proud of is who you’ve all become. I’ll always be there.”

While the boys are getting ready to take a break, it looks like things are just beginning to heat up between band member Niall Horan and singer Selena Gomez. It has been reported that Selena was seen backstage while her rumored love interest took the X Factor stage.

Backstage witness, Twitter post:

So just walked past selena, niall, grimmy and the contestants backstage at x factor?? Trying to keep my cool..!! — Beck Davidson (@BeckDavidson1) December 13, 2015

December 13th is not just another day of the year…it happens to be squad queen Taylor Swift’s birthday. On Sunday, Taylor turned 26 years old.

While Taylor claimed that she was planning to have a low-key day of celebration, she did take to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself. Evidently, her infamously exaggerated facial expressions began developing at a very young age. Alongside the picture of her with a surprised face, Taylor captioned, “Today I begin my 26th year of freaking out over stuff.”

Taylor Swift, Instagram post:

Although she is only 26th, Taylor has managed to accomplish numerous impressive achievements. In her career so far Taylor has picked up 7 Grammys, 25 Teen Choice Awards, 22 Billboard Music Awards, 11 CMA Awards and 8 ACM Awards. In addition, she has broken countless records – especially with her latest album, 1989.

While it may be Taylor’s big day, she decided to also give a little something to her fans. Earlier on Sunday, Taylor announced that she is planning to release a concert film, The 1989 Tour Live, on Apple Music in a week (December 20). The movie will include on-stage and behind the scenes footage with appearances from some of the famous friends that Taylor has shared the stage with while embarking on her 1989 tour.

Happy Birthday, Taylor!

