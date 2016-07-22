Click to read the full story: One Direction time off lasting even longer and Rob Kardashian shows off his work

While the boys of One Direction called their break a “hiatus,” it is now looking like their break is going to be much more permanent than they initially let on.

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that member Harry Styles had signed an $80 million dollar solo record deal with Columbia Records. In addition, Louis Tomlinson is currently working on starting his own niche record label within his mentor Simon Cowell’s label, Syco.

Now Liam Payne has joined his band mates, as he too is starting a new chapter in his music career. On Thursday, the 22-year-old announced to fans and followers that he has officially signed a solo record deal with Capitol Records. In his post he stated, “very happy to have signed to my new record label Capitol Records. They have such an amazing history of artists I hope I can follow in their footsteps. One direction will always be my home and family, but I’m very excited to see what this chapter brings.”

Liam Payne, Instagram post:

Shortly after Liam posted the big news, the hashtag “#OneDirectionIsOverParty” began trending on Twitter. Heartbroken One Direction fans took to their social media pages to express their sadness regarding their favorite band’s seemingly inevitable demise.

Although the boys have yet to announce an official break-up, their actions are definitely speaking louder than their words. Hopefully, both Liam and Harry are able to find the same success that their ex-band mate Zayn Malik has with his solo singing venture.

Rob Kardashian once again showed off just how much his body has changed since he began on his strict diet and exercise regimen. For the past few months, Rob has been working hard to get his body back in shape. In late 2015, the reality star was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and he has since been incredibly focused on bettering his health.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old posted a full body shot on his Instagram page. This is a big deal for Rob, as he spent the majority of the past few years hiding his body. While he is still sticking to his typical all-black ensemble in the social media pic, he is clearly feeling a lot more confident with himself.

Rob Kardashian, Instagram post:



Not only is Rob’s own personal health going well these days, he also has a lot to look forward to in terms of his family life. He and his fiancée, Blac Chyna, are currently expecting their first baby together. While it has yet to be confirmed, several sources are claiming that the duo is expecting a girl. In the recent issue of US Weekly magazine, an insider revealed that the couple is already preparing a nursery for their unborn daughter. The source claimed that Rob and Blac Chyna are designing an “over-the-top extravagant” nursery in one of the rooms of their Calabasas home.

It looks like Rob will be back in tiptop shape by the time he officially enters fatherhood.

The post One Direction time off lasting even longer and Rob Kardashian shows off his work appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay