Click to read the full story: One Direction ‘History’ remembers Zayn Malik & Kylie Jenners Fury with Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Mix

What better a way to draw in viewers than including your ex-band mate in your music video? That’s exactly what boy band One Direction thought when they created the video for their latest single “History.”

The song was written as a tribute to their infamous fandom (known as the “Directioners”) and now is captured in a black-and-white video that is insanely nostalgic of the boys’ journey.





The video begins with clips of them from their stint on The X Factor UK, where they, unfortunately, didn’t win. However, since they’ve become easily the biggest musical act to come off the talent-finding TV show. The video even shows a few frames of Simon Cowell, who soon became their manager and mentor after their departure from the reality series.

Following this, the music video puts together various behind-the-scenes shots from the boys past few years on tour, meeting fans and performing countless sold-out concerts.

Although the new footage shot for the music video only features the four current members of the band (Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne), they also paid tribute to ex-member Zayn Malik. Zayn is seen in several clips, including him on stage and rehearsing with the boys and in snippets of their previous music videos that were included in the throwback video.

The video for “History” will most likely get lots of fans reminiscing about the days when One Direction consisted of 5 heartthrobs. Unfortunately, those days are now a thing of the past, as Zayn Malik is currently preparing for the release of his first solo single, “Pillow Talk” (which he is planning to drop this Friday, January 29).

While he has been staying on the D.L. for the past while, Rob Kardashian seems to be having some fun with the recent revelation that he is dating Blac Chyna. Yesterday, Blac Chyna posted a picture to her Instagram basically confirming that she was in a romantic relationship with Rob.

Following this, speculation has been swirling that the rest of Rob’s family is not too pleased with his new beau – especially since she happens to be the mother of Tyga’s child and best friends with Amber Rose, who has gotten into feuds on numerous occasions with the family.

A fan spotted a comment that Kylie tagged (and then deleted) on Instagram yesterday that essentially called him out for his betrayal. The picture was a comedic photo showing a drawing of a devil that someone claimed their 7-year-old brother drew for them. Kylie went on to comment, “This is [Rob Kardashian] lol”

Kylie Jenner, Instagram post:

Furthermore, a source spilled to People magazine that Kylie is “livid” with Rob. Going on to explain, “She feels super betrayed and can’t understand why someone in her own family would stab her in the back like that.”

In contrast, Rob is having a good time watching the family drama unfold. Early on Tuesday, the former reality star posted a meme of Blac Chyna to his Instagram with a picture caption reading, “Blac Chyna probably out shopping rite now as she plans to give birth to the only next generation of the Kardashian name! #BabyKardashian [sic]”

Rob Kardashian, Instagram post:

Here’s hoping that Khloe gets some family members to appear on the second episode of her new talk show Kocktails With Khloe so we can get some inside details on exactly what’s going on!

The post One Direction ‘History’ remembers Zayn Malik & Kylie Jenners Fury with Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Mix appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay