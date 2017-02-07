Click to read the full story: Odell Beckham Jr boat trip talk and LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr. Opens Up About Boat Trip, LeBron James Talks About Mentoring the Young Receiver

Prior to Super Bowl LI, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made an ESPN appearance on Postseason NFL Countdown. As I’m sure OBJ foresaw, questions arose regarding the Miami boat trip he and his fellow receivers took the week before the Giants Wilde Card loss to the Green Bay Packers. Beckham took the time to address the continuing issue appropriately.

“All the extra attention and distraction it caused our team and our organization, I don’t think any of us wanted that and that’s where the regrets may lie,” said Beckham. “But as far as going back on it, you live and you learn. You make decisions, and you have to live with the consequences. You have to be willing to do that, and that was the case…You have to take it and move on. I can’t sit back and keep continuing to dwell on it. Otherwise, I won’t really be living life.”

Beckham has been criticized for numerous things over the past season, with the boat trip being the icing on the cake. His maturity has been questioned a great deal in the past year after lashing out on the sideline and breaking down into tears in the face of adversity. There’s no doubt he’s one of the most talented players in the game today, but his attitude has to improve.

Giants general manager Jerry Reese, head coach Ben McAdoo, and quarterback Eli Manning have all called the young receiver out for his behavior at various points throughout the season. He was very vocal that Beckham “needs to think about some of the things he does.”

Beckham did sent out a message on Sunday that he’s doing just that.

While the fame at a young age and all the media attention can be tough to handle, Beckham’s friend, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, has done his best to mentor the young star.

“I just try to be a guidance to him and give him words of advice when he needs it and when he wants it,” said LeBron during a shoot around at Madison Square Garden. “He can reach out to me anytime no matter what time or what the subject is, and I just try to give him a piece of my knowledge. It’s up to him however he wants to take it.”

LeBron, though usually good in the public eye, is in the middle of a feud with Charles Barkley. Maybe he could use some advice form ODB right now on putting that situation behind him.

