Click to read the full story: Animal Hope and Wellness, NSALA rescue 16 dogs from Yulin Dog Meat Trade Festival

If you are a fan of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you are likely familiar with the tragedy that is the Yulin Dog Meat Trade Festival. For the past few years, celebrity mogul and Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump has been fighting tirelessly (alongside millions of fellow animal lovers) to get the festival, which is known for its torture and killing of thousands of dogs, cancelled indefinitely.

Fortunately, great strides have been made, but there is still a lot to be done when it comes to improving the health and well-being of animals – including dogs and puppies. This is where North Shore Animal League America comes in, as the organization continues to make a huge impact on the lives of countless animals, including cats, dogs, kittens and puppies.

As our loyal readers know, North Shore Animal League America is the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization. Since 1944, the organization has strived towards achieving its ultimate vision: “To put an end to animal cruelty and euthanasia and to create a world in which all companion animals find compassionate permanent homes.” To date, North Shore has helped find homes for over 1,000,000 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. With their main headquarters in Port Washington, New York, North Shore provides crucial resources such as a pet adoption center, a pet health center that offers affordable veterinary care and much more.

Admirably, places like North Shore Animal League America continue to put all their efforts, time and resources towards speaking out against (and fighting) animal abuse, as well as championing for animal rescue and adoption. On May 22nd, North Shore is inviting animal lovers from all over to help them continue to make an impact on the lives of deserving pets. This time around, the shelter is asking for potential adopters and animal lovers to visit their campus, as they feature 16 adoptable dogs who were fortunate enough to be rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Trade festival.

On (Monday) May 22nd, the shelter is opening their doors to 16 dogs, as they complete their long journey from China to New York. In collaboration with the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, North Shore is determined to find the perfect families and homes for these brave animals. Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation physically rescued the dogs from the festival and had them transported to North Shore Animal League America’s Port Washington location.

Don’t forget to sign the petition to help stop the Yulin Dog Meat Festival here.

During the event, the devoted staff members at North Shore Animal League America will be giving interviews and talking more about the 16 dogs’ journey, as well as the importance of animal adoption and rescue.

Moreover, this is your chance to help North Shore Animal League America, and their supporters across the globe, stand up to animal abuse and mistreatment! Come out to North Shore’s event and help stop the travesty that is the Yulin Dog Meat Trade Festival, as well as give a very brave group of 16 dogs the warm welcome they deserve.

The post Animal Hope and Wellness, NSALA rescue 16 dogs from Yulin Dog Meat Trade Festival appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay