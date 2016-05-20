Click to read the full story: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams top seeded at 2016 French Open

While most of North America slept the French Open singles draws were released for both the men’s and women’s events. News preceding the draw included several withdrawals over the last few days, namely from Roger Federer, from Gael Monfils, from Belinda Bencic, and from Caroline Wozniacki. However without further adieu, here’s a look at what the quarterfinals would look like in the respective events if the seeds held up.

Men’s projected quarters:

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (7) Tomas Berdych

(4) Rafael Nadal vs. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

(2) Andy Murray vs. (5) Kei Nishikori

(3) Stan Wawrinka vs. (8) Milos Raonic

That’s a very good draw for both Djokovic and Nadal as they avoid the dangerous Kei Nishikori in the quarters. Djokovic has rarely been troubled by Berdych in the past, and Tsonga is currently playing well below his best tennis. Murray is the player that picked up the unlucky potential quarterfinal match, but his semifinal looks very good if he can survive his quarter. Raonic also lucked out a bit in picking up Stan Wawrinka, a player who didn’t play all that well in the Masters Series lead-ups. The semifinals for this draw look like Djokovic vs. Nadal and Murray vs. one of several players. It has to be said that the Scot looks very strong to make his first Roland Garros final.

[pdf-embedder url=”https://movietvtechgeeks.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/2016-roland-garros-french-open-draw.pdf”]

Women’s projected quarters:

(1) Serena Williams vs. (5) Victoria Azarenka

(3) Angelique Kerber vs. (8) Timea Bacsinszky

(2) Agnieszka Radwanska vs. (6) Simona Halep

(4) Garbine Muguruza vs. (7) Roberta Vinci

That’s a very nice draw for both Halep and Muguruza, the two players most likely to make it through to the semifinals in my view. Radwanska has openly written about clay-court difficulties lately, and she could be a high-seeded casualty in the first week. Vinci has turned in some bad results of late too, and her ranking is high largely thanks to the US Open last season and little more.

[pdf-embedder url=”https://movietvtechgeeks.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/roland-garros-2016-womens-draw.pdf”]

The monster quarterfinal is the one looming between Serena and Vika. If Azarenka is over the injury that bothered her earlier this month, then the quarter is a toss up. However, from the onset of the tournament, the top half of the draw looks like Williams’ to lose.

Play at the 2016 French Open will start on Sunday from Roland Garros. The women’s final is scheduled for June 4th while the men’s final is scheduled for June 5th. The main stories surrounding the tournament have to do with Williams and Djokovic. Williams could tie Steffi Graf for most singles titles with a French Open victory while Djokovic could complete his career Grand Slam, the French Open being the only major title that has eluded him in his career thus far.

The post Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams top seeded at 2016 French Open appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shane Lambert