Click to read the full story: Novak Djokovic remains No 1: June 6 Rankings Preview

The 2016 French Open isn’t over yet with the main event in men’s singles to be played on Sunday. That final will see Andy Murray of Scotland take on Novak Djokovic of Serbia, a match-up that guarantees a first-time champion at Roland Garros this year. Despite the fact that the final features the top-two players in the world, top spot in the ATP rankings will not be at stake with the direct result of the French Open. At present Djokovic’s lead is simply too great for it to be lost with the results from only one tournament.

With all other players besides Murray and Djokovic out of contention the rankings that will come on Monday, June 6th can already be calculated. Here’s a preview of the unofficial ATP rankings for June 6th, 2016:

1. Novak Djokovic – made the final last season and can only improve on his result

2. Andy Murray – guaranteed to improve on semifinal finish from a year ago as he’s into the final

3. Roger Federer – didn’t play at the 2016 French Open, loses some points but not positioning

4. Rafael Nadal – despite not making the 4th round Nadal actually gains a spot in the rankings (see No. 5)

5. Stan Wawrinka – 2015 champ loses a tidal wave of ranking points in 2016, more than Nadal, and drops down

6. Kei Nishikori – made the quarters in 2015, out in 4th round in 2016

7. Dominic Thiem – first-time Grand Slam semifinalist debuts in the Top 10 as the World No. 7

8. Tomas Berdych – steady as ever for Berdych, who made the French Open quarters

9. Milos Raonic – missed a chance to move up in the rankings with a workable draw to the semifinals

10. Richard Gasquet – made his first quarterfinal at Roland Garros and gets back into the Top 10

On the topic of other notables, David Goffin moves up to 11th spot in the ATP Tour’s rankings thanks to a quarterfinal finish at Roland Garros. That’s a new career high for the Belgian as he prepares for Wimbledon. Albert Ramos-Vinolas will also move up to what should be close to a Top-30 position following a run to the quarters.

[pdf-embedder url=”https://movietvtechgeeks.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/2016-roland-garros-djokovic.pdf”]

Conversely, both Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and David Ferrer are sliding downward. For Tsonga, he failed to match a semifinal finish from 2015 and is now ranked 12th in the world. Ferrer’s new ranking will be World No. 14, the lowest he has been ranked since April of 2010.

Wimbledon is the next major tournament on tour. In that event it’s Djokovic that will have all to lose although he can’t lose the World No. 1 ranking there either. However, Federer, who made the final last season at the All England Club, might plausibly move down to the World No. 5 position with the results from the All England Club. Meanwhile it’s Thiem who seems to have a lot to gain in the weeks ahead as he only made the second round at Wimbledon 2015.

Ahead of the start of play at the All England Club there are some minor events in the ATP’s calendar. Two events in Germany and the Netherlands will start in a matter of days, events that offer 250 ranking points to a champion. After that there are a pair of more meaningful 500-series events to be played from Halle and London. Lastly, Nottingham will host a 250-level event in the week immediately preceding Wimbledon. Main draw action from the All England Club starts in late June, on Monday the 27th.

The post Novak Djokovic remains No 1: June 6 Rankings Preview appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shane Lambert