2017 isn’t Novak Djokovic’s easiest year in tennis, and when the weather doesn’t cooperate, it can be even more frustrating. Rain and tennis just aren’t the type of water sports the Serbian tennis star is really into.

Novak Djokovic completed just one game of his second-round match against Vasek Pospisil at the Eastbourne International before rain washed out the day’s play at the Wimbledon warmup event on Tuesday.

First up on Centre Court, the top-seeded Djokovic held serve for 1-0 and was 30-15 up in the second game when the players went off for rain. The covers stayed on until play was abandoned just before 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Djokovic accepted a wild card into the main draw at Eastbourne and is playing a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon for the first time since 2010.

In the women’s tournament, second-seeded Simona Halep and seventh-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova both were losing 2-1, to Ying-Ying Duan and Mona Barthel respectively, when the rain started.

Novak Djokovic acknowledged he will have Andre Agassi as a coach next week at Wimbledon, the second time this year they will have had partnered at a Grand Slam. Agassi previously joined the former world No. 1 for a few matches at the French Open.

“He will be in London for Wimbledon,” Djokovic told the tournament’s website. “He will stay as long as I stay in the tournament, so that’s great news. Getting to know him in Paris, I can see how much he cares about the game, how much he knows the game.”

After winning just one title this year, at Doha in January, the 12-time Grand Slam winner fired his entire team and reached out to Agassi to help him prepare for the French Open in May. But Agassi left Djokovic’s side after just three matches at Roland Garros, two matches before Djokovic embarrassingly flamed out in straight sets to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.

Agassi is working for free with Djokovic and had to return home to Las Vegas in the middle of the tournament.

“I do it on my own time, I do it on my own dime, my own money,” Agassi told EuroSport at the French Open. “I don’t want anything; I don’t need anything. I want to help him.”

Djokovic said the American has been of assistance as he tries to fight out of his mega-slump.

“It was very interesting to hear what he sees with things moving forward, to improve and try to get back to the level desired,” Djokovic said. “How long it’s going to take, I don’t know. I still like playing. So as long as it’s like that, I will keep on going.”

The three-time Wimbledon champion went home to Serbia, instead of his residence in Monte Carlo, after the stunning loss to Thiem, the Guardian reported. Whether that does the trick for Djokovic, 30, only his results will tell, but the Serbian admitted things are a bit different than they were a year ago.

“Twelve months ago, I had four Grand Slams under my belt, and coming into Wimbledon, completely different, you know, mentally than I am today,” Djokovic said. “I still have to trust myself, my abilities to play well, and to win against anybody on any surface.”

Vanity Fair easily has another classic cover with Serena Williams doing an homage to Demi Moore’s groundbreaking version from back in the day.

Serena Williams is showing off her pregnancy with a nude photo on the cover of the August issue of Vanity Fair.

The tennis superstar is seen in profile with her right arm covering her breasts and her pregnant stomach prominently on display. The magazine unveiled the cover Tuesday.

Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in April. The magazine reports the couple will be married in the fall after the baby is born. Williams tells the magazine she “did a double take” and her heart “dropped” when she saw a positive test because it came just before the Australian Open, which she ended up winning.

Williams was lauded over the weekend by former tennis star John McEnroe as the greatest female tennis player, “no question.” When asked on NPR how she would rank on the men’s tour, McEnroe said: “like 700.” On Tuesday, McEnroe was asked on “CBS This Morning” if he wanted to apologize and said “no.”

Andy Murray has withdrawn from an exhibition match in London because of a sore hip, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.

Murray’s management company said the decision was made as a precaution.

The top-ranked Murray had been scheduled to play two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic exhibition event at Hurlingham Club this week following his first-round loss at the Queen’s grasscourt tournament last week.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title last year, is still planning to play the second exhibition match Friday.

Wimbledon starts Monday.

The Davis Cup and Fed Cup will stage their finals at the same indoor venue in Geneva starting in 2018.

The three-year deal to combine the events into the World Cup of Tennis was announced Wednesday by the International Tennis Federation.

The ITF says “the finals are the centerpiece of a series of historic reforms that will transform Davis Cup and Fed Cup.”

Starting in November 2018, the Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals will be staged on indoor hard courts at Palexpo, which has a capacity of more than 18,000 spectators.

Geneva beat out five other cities for the right to be the first host. The other cities in contention were Copenhagen, Denmark; Miami; Istanbul, Turkey; Turin, Italy; and Wuhan, China.

