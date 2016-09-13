Click to read the full story: Noah Cyrus cashes in and Alec Baldwin’s baby boy

It looks like Noah Cyrus is ready to follow in her big sister’s footsteps. While she has strayed away from the spotlight (for the most part) for the first 16 years of her life, her recent career move makes it evident that she is ready to steal some of the attention away from her big sis Miley.

According to TMZ, Noah just signed her first recording contract. Although she has yet to have a hit single of her own, Noah was reportedly able to secure an impressive $250,000 paycheck to record her first album. In addition, the record label is also promising to pay her another $100,000 if she writes the album as well.

Since Noah still has a long road ahead of her in ‘making it’ in the world of music, the label that signed her included a contingency term in the contract for her follow-up album. Reportedly, the contract Noah signed says that she will earn a whopping $1.5 million for her second album if, and only if, her debut album turns out to be a hit.

It will be interesting to see what direction Noah goes with her music. We will just have to wait and see if she draws any inspiration from Miley’s, at times, controversial music.

Pop sensation Lady Gaga is back at it!

For the past few years, Gaga has shied away from the pop music scene. Instead, she has been focused on her acting career, appearing as The Countess in FX’s American Horror Story. In addition, she also created a collaborative jazz album with legendary crooner Tony Bennett. However, just when fans thought that perhaps Gaga had moved on from her pop music days, she made her triumphant return with her latest single “Perfect Illusion.”

On Friday, Gaga’s song was released and took the Internet by storm. Just a few hours later, Gaga got on stage in London and performed the track live. Early Saturday morning Gaga surprised fans, as she took the stage at the Moth Club. Not only did she perform her song “Perfect Illusion,” but she also proceeded to belt out an acoustic version of her song “Bad Romance.”

Since “Perfect Illusion” was released, many people have speculated that the lyrics are about Gaga’s recent failed engagement with actor Taylor Kinney. However, Gaga claims that the song is actually, in fact, about the non-reality of social media. In addition, a source close to the singer recently told E! News that Gaga and Taylor are in the midst of trying to reconcile. The source explained, “…There’s still a chance they may find their way back to each other…they’ve been talking. Everyone around them has been saying, ‘never say never.’”

Lady Gaga, Performing Videos:

[springboard type=”video” id=”1653909″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

Ireland Baldwin says everyone in the family is happy about the birth of the newest Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, announced on social media that their third child, son Leonardo Angel Charles, was born Monday night in New York City.

Ireland Baldwin, sitting front row at Monique Lhuillier’s New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday, said she hasn’t met her new baby brother yet. But she called his arrival “really exciting.”

“I’m mostly here for family,” she said. “Fashion week was happening at the same time as my new brother was being delivered into the world, so it all worked out.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who wed in 2012, are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter and 15-month-old son. Ireland Baldwin’s mother is actress Kim Basinger, whose marriage to Alec Baldwin ended in 2002.

