While it hasn’t been long since she exited Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, model Yolanda Hadid is already preparing for her triumphant return to TV. In a new announcement, TV network Lifetime revealed that Yolanda would be starring on their upcoming reality show Model Moms.

Media outlet Deadline reported on the upcoming show, saying, “Yolanda, along with her trusted team of experts, will put the girls and their “momagers” through an intensive eight-week training program, focused on the physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand. With a $5,000 weekly prize on the line to put towards their future careers, only one girl will be left standing to win a management contract with Yolanda’s company and the potential opportunity to be represented by IMG models in New York.”

Essentially, the show will be similar to America’s Next Top Model. However, it will feature Yolanda guiding both up-and-coming models and their managing moms.

In addition to her own success in the modeling world, Yolanda has successfully advised and supported all three of her children, as they pave their own paths as models. Yolanda’s two daughters, Bella and Gigi, are amongst the top models in the business right now and her son, Anwar, is just beginning to get into the industry as well.

Yet another wave of hacks have hit the celebrities of Hollywood. Over the past while, numerous celebrities’ private photos and information have been hacked and shared online. Early this week, the hackers claimed yet another victim – this time being Demi Lovato.

According to reports published on Tuesday, a series of Demi’s private photos were stolen from her Cloud account by an established group of hackers. It is claimed that some of the photos that the hackers managed to obtain included ones of Demi lying in bed with her ex-boyfriend, actor Wilmer Valderamma. In addition, various outlets claim that the hackers also got their hands on photos of Demi completely bare.

While the rumor mill continues to churn out stories about the speculated intimate photos that were stolen from the songstress, Demi took to her Twitter to address the controversy head on. In a tweet posted Tuesday evening, the “Neon Lights” singer posted to her followers, “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude, and it’s just cleavage.” The former Disney starlet went on to note, “Besides the world has seen me nude by choice before…#vanityfair.” Here, Demi is referring to her previous spread for Vanity Fair, where she went completely clothes and makeup free.

Demi Lovato, Twitter post:

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage ? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

Moreover, it appears that the whole leak scandal in regard to Demi Lovato has been completely overblown. However, this should not discount from the fact that cyber sleuths are targeting an increasing number of celebrities. Some notable stars that have fallen victim to the most recent wave of cyber hacks include Beauty and the Beast starlet Emma Watson and newlywed Amanda Seyfried.

Terrence Howard, who has a history of domestic abuse, has turned over a new leaf these days.

“I’ve made terrible mistakes throughout my life,” the 48-year-old “Empire” star told People. “I was dragging baggage with me that was crippling me mentally and physically. But I finally feel I can put that to rest. I can breathe again.”

Howard’s childhood was rocked by numerous incidents of violence. His father, Tyrone, was jailed for fatally stabbing a man while the family waited to meet Santa Claus. Howard says he was “whooped” by his father until he was 14.

The actor has also confessed to hitting his first wife, Lori, and there are multiple allegations of domestic abuse from his second wife, Michelle Ghent.

Today, Howard credits the death of his mother in 2008 as well as meeting his third wife, Mira Pak, with changing his outlook on life and his behavior. The couple — who were married, divorced and reconciled — share two young kids.

“Mira settled me,” Howard said. “Our marriage is effortless. Relationships are hard work, but we really don’t fight.”

Weeks after meeting Pak in 2013, Howard moved to bury his past. “I gathered up my things associated with my past and found a nice hill and buried them all there,” Howard said. A week after, he popped the big question.

Although Howard is in a new space in his life, he sometimes still encounters stress. “I’ll just watch a tree’s limbs sway back and forth and take my shoes off and put my hands on a tree,” Howard said of his unique stress-management technique. “It makes me feel part of the whole.”

Pak, 39, has also picked up on the calmer side of her Howard. “He refuses to kill a fly,” she said. “And we’re trying to teach our kids not to pick flowers.”

Howard, a father of five, followed up with his own theory: “I know in those two weeks or month of a fly’s life, that’s 80 years for them. And we smash them so quickly. I hope if someone saw me trapped, some bigger creature would help me.”

Actor Shia LaBeouf is taking his controversial anti-President Trump art installation across the pond, claiming America isn’t “safe enough” for his work.

The “He Will Not Divide Us” webcam exhibit has been adopted by the Liverpool-based Foundation for Art and Creative Technology, the group said Tuesday.

“Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist,” LaBeouf and the other artists wrote in a statement.

The project encourages people to say “He will not divide us!” into a wall-mounted camera that is live-streaming 24/7.

It was launched in Queens on Inauguration Day and was supposed to run through the duration of Trump’s presidency.

But the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria shut down the installation on Feb. 10, saying it became a “flashpoint of violence.”

So LaBeouf moved it to Albuquerque, where it was yanked a few days later because of vandalism and gunfire

Charlie Sheen knows the secrets of Hollywood, including which stars are HIV-positive.

“I know who they are, but I will take that to my grave,” Sheen, 51, teased on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kyle & Jackie ‘O’ Show,” according to the Daily Mail.

But Sheen, who announced his status in November 2015, did reveal the “miracle drug” he’s taking.

“Here’s the absolute freaking irony — with the miracle drug that I’m on, this PRO-140, I am actually safer than most cats out there that profess to be on the tallest tree,” he quipped.

The conversation also turned to the topic of Scientology. The radio hosts bluntly asked if any of his friends ever tried to lure him into the church.

“Yes, actually,” the father of five stated. “There was one — and she’s a dear friend of mine. It’s Kelly Preston, who’s married to John Travolta.”

Since he’s good friends with the couple, the hosts pressed Sheen about Travolta’s sexuality. They asked if he believed the rumors about Travolta and massage parlors.

“I have a new rule now: If I wasn’t there, I can’t possibly harbor an opinion,” he said.

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s pioneering Funny or Die website is closing its New York offices media outlets are reporting.

Staff at the nearly 10-year-old comedy site’s East Coast operation were informed that they could either relocate to its Los Angeles offices or be laid off.

Insiders tell us that of the 13 staff in the NoMad location, three have decided to leave the company, and the remaining 10 staffers chose to ship out to LA.

Industry site Deadline reported in August that Funny or Die — which has featured videos on its site starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Jim Carrey and Johnny Depp, and also produced the Emmy-winning “Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis” and Billy Eichner’s “Billy on the Street” — was also shuttering its Silicon Valley office and laid off 37 staffers, mainly “on the tech side.”

The move came shortly after production exec Mike Farah was promoted to CEO. At the time, Farah said: “As we move into the future, we’ve decided to double down and refocus on making the kind of content that made us a household name in the first place. To accomplish that, we’ve had to reorganize and reduce our staff.”

In 2015 the site expanded by opening a Washington, DC, office and in 2016 hired David Litt, a former President Obama speechwriter who was also lead joke writer for the former POTUS’ White House Correspondents’ Dinner speeches.

We’re told that many among the New Yorkers who have had to move their families cross-country are less than thrilled with the sudden upheaval. The three members of staff who elected to leave the company were designers, we’re told, and the site still has a sales office in the city. That team moved into a smaller space on Wall Street.

The site — which Ferrell and McKay launched in 2007 with Ferrell’s legendary “The Landord” sketch, starring McKay’s 2-year-old daughter, Pearl, as a ferocious landlord — initially moved from a Broadway space to a bigger office in NoMad in 2014.

A Funny or Die rep declined to comment.

Since going public with abuse claims against her producer in 2014, Kesha has gotten substantial support in the court of public opinion. She has not fared so well in actual court.

Again on Tuesday, a New York judge turned down Kesha’s attempt to break her contract with Dr. Luke, rejecting a motion to file an amended complaint. The ruling from Judge Shirley Kornreich reiterates many of the points from the same judge’s earlier ruling, in April 2016, in which the singer’s claims against the producer were dismissed.

Dr. Luke, the stage name for Lukasz Gottwald, filed an initial complaint against Kesha in 2014 for failing to work on a third album as required under her contract. Kesha filed a countersuit, seeking to be released from the contract on the basis of allegations that Dr. Luke had raped her and verbally abused her over the course of several years.

In February 2016, Kornreich denied Kesha’s request for an injunction that would have allowed her to record an album outside of her contract. In her April 2016 ruling dismissing the countersuit, Kornreich noted that the two specific instances of sexual abuse alleged in the counterclaim each occurred before Kesha signed her contract with Dr. Luke. After the success of her first two albums, the judge noted that Kesha sought increased royalties, but Dr. Luke rejected the request.

Following the string of courthouse defeats, Kesha began working on the third album last fall. Her lawyers contend that Dr. Luke continues to interfere and delay the album’s release, which Dr. Luke denies. In January, Kesha’s attorneys sought to amend her original counterclaim, again seeking to release her from the contract.

“Dr. Luke has aggressively sought to financially destroy Kesha by keeping her under his control while simultaneously waging a nuclear litigation campaign against her,” her attorneys claimed. “It is a vendetta against Kesha … She is not demanding more money. Kesha asks for something far more basic: the freedom to make music without being bound indefinitely to the very producer who subjected her to years of abuse and continues that abuse to this day.”

Dr. Luke’s attorneys countered that she was attempting to litigate the dispute in the media.

“It was obviously designed to garner sympathetic headlines for Defendant, and further tarnish Plaintiffs, based upon false assertions and blatant mischaracterizations,” they wrote.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Kornreich ruled that Kesha could not advance claims for breach of the agreement because she herself had failed to perform her obligations. The judge took note that Dr. Luke’s accountants have calculated that she owes him $1.3 million in royalties, and has not paid him since 2012.

Richard Simmons‘ private life is unlike anything tabloid speculation has made it out to be.

The 68-year-old fitness guru, who has not been seen in public since January 2014, laughed off allegations he is unhappy and is transitioning into a woman.

“The other day I told him, ‘There are people who think you are a very overweight, depressed woman.’ And he just laughed,” Simmons’ manager, Michael Catalano, told People. “He’s trim, and he has a beard.”

Rumors surfaced that the reclusive Simmons was being held hostage by longtime live-in housekeeper Teresa Reveles. Publicist Tom Estey has since called the claims a “complete load of crap.”

“She takes impeccable care of Richard. She’s nothing but a blessing to him,” Estey continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department visited Simmons earlier this month, confirming that the colorful personality is doing fine.

“There was something about his housekeeper holding him hostage and not allowing people to see him and preventing him from making phone calls and it was all garbage, and that’s why we went out to see him. None of it is true,” Detective Kevin Becker told the magazine. “The fact of the matter is we went out and talked to him, he is fine, nobody is holding him hostage. He is doing exactly what he wants to do.”

While Simmons’ fan base may yearn to see him again one day, brother Lenny Simmons, 70, said his sibling prefers the secluded lifestyle, having spent 40-some years in the spotlight.

“My brother is fine. He calls me every Sunday, and we have a nice conversation — it’s not me calling him, that’s him calling me,” Lenny explained. “He’s always been the way he is now. He’s always had his quiet time. It’s just that people only saw one aspect of him, and now that they aren’t seeing that, they thinking that something has happened, that something is wrong.”

Though Simmons was hospitalized for dehydration 2016, he phoned “Entertainment Tonight” with an update last March.

“No one should be worried about me … The people that surround me are wonderful people who take great care of me,” Simmons said.

Simmons now dedicates his time to primetime television — specifically “60 Minutes” — and his garden.

“After 40-odd years, he just decided that he wants to rest, and I certainly can’t blame him,” Lenny shared. “It’s his decision not to be seen.”

If you have been Keeping Up with the Kardashians (i.e. watching their weekly reality show) this season, you may have noticed that the youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, has been notably absent. While the season just started 2 weeks ago, it is unusual for the show to completely skip over Kylie’s perspective on the ongoing family drama. In contrast to media reports saying that the makeup mogul is looking to distance herself from television, a source close to Kylie just recently revealed that the starlet is actually in the midst of developing her very own TV show.

According to the source, Kylie is putting together a weekly show that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her ever-growing makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics. The source told media tabloids, “Kylie is so excited [about getting her own show]…It’s going to be all about building her business and hiring people for her team.”

While Kylie has already accomplished so much in regards to her makeup business, the 19-year-old continues to expand her reach. Just recently, Kylie opened up 2 pop-up stores, one in Los Angeles and one in New York, which both drew hundreds of fans on their opening day.

This isn’t the first time there has been speculation surrounding Kylie and a possible spin-off show. In fact, back in 2016, sources were claiming that she was already collaborating with her family’s home network, E!, on one. A source told the press at the time, “[Kylie] wants the show to be all about her…She no longer wants to do one with Kendall [Jenner].”

With Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ ratings downward trend, a Kylie-centric show may be just what E! needs to regain some momentum.

Move over Gaga! There is another female starlet coming to FX’s hit anthology series American Crime Story.

A while back, it was confirmed that singer/actress Lady Gaga would not be playing Donatella Versace in season three of ACS. While Gaga was initially the leading candidate for the role, ACS’s creator Ryan Murphy later told fans that they were unable to fit the show’s filming in with Gaga’s hectic schedule.

Fortunately, the show enlisted another strong female actress, who is bringing plenty of her own star power to the cast. Early this week, media outlets reported that Vicky Cristina Barcelona star Penelope Cruz will be taking on the role of Donatella in season three of American Crime Story.

Penelope will be helping Ryan, and the rest of the show’s crew, explore the murder of Gianni Versace (who will be portrayed by Edgar Ramirez), who was found dead on the steps of his Miami Beach home. It was later determined that serial killer Andrew Cunanan (who will be portrayed by Darren Criss) was responsible for the highly publicized murder.

Stay tuned for more detail about the upcoming seasons of FX’s American Crime Story.

While they have gone about being in the spotlight in different ways, there are plenty of things that One Direction’s Liam Payne has in common with pop singer Justin Bieber. Pulling from some of the commonalities present within their whirlwind lives and careers, Liam admitted that he previously reached out to Justin Bieber. The boy band member recently told Rollacoaster magazine that he felt obligated to offer his support to Justin when he was going through a notably tough time.

In his interview with the publication, Liam gushed, “[Justin Bieber’s] a great guy – inside there’s a really good heart.” Liam went on to reveal that he previously gave Justin his cell number just in case Justin needed someone to talk to – particularly, someone who understood the craziness of Hollywood and show business. Liam explained, “I said [to Justin], ‘Look, the difference between me and you is I had four different boys going through the same thing to look to.’ [Justin] didn’t have that.” The “Story of My Life” crooner added, “I said to him, ‘Take my number and any time you want a chat, let me know as I’m here and I understand exactly what you’re going through and I understand your world.’”

While Liam did not disclose whether or not Justin actually took him up on his offer, he did further sympathize with how overwhelming Justin’s life must be. Liam told the magazine, “[Justin] needs somebody [that knows what he is going through] and in [a similar] position.”

Disney starlet Demi Lovato has certainly come a long way over the past 5 year. Last week, the star celebrated her fifth year of sobriety. You may remember, back in 2012, Demi shocked her young Disney fans when she checked into a rehabilitation centre. While there, the singer got treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, as well as issues relating to her mental health and eating habits.

Last Saturday, Demi proudly celebrated her 5 years of sobriety. In doing so, the talented songstress drove around Los Angeles and hand-delivered check donations to a number of admirable charities. Some of the causes that Demi offered her financial support to included: LGBTQ, animal rescue and adoption rights.

On Wednesday, a few days before she ventured on her drive of goodwill, the star took to her Instagram to share her sobriety milestone with fans and followers. Alongside a picture of her Twelve Steps milestone details, the “Neon Lights” artist captioned, “So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself, but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

Demi Lovato, Instagram post:

Congrats Demi!

