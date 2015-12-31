Click to read the full story: No Happy New Year for Meek Mill & ‘Empire’s’ Taraji P. Henson Looking Good, Feeling Better

We are all the way through 2015. Have you made your resolutions? Speaking of resolutions, here are some celebs and famous folks who should probably make some right now! Karma has come home for Bill Cosby, Meek Mill won’t spend New Years Eve with Nicki Minaj and “Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson is having a great end of the year.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Bill Cosby

Just when you think things might be over or at least simmered down, a new development happens and it looks to be the break many people have been waiting for.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bill Cosby, who we all know has been fighting numerous claims by women of sexual misconduct. While he has vehemently denied all of the accusation, today, however, a case stemming from an alleged 2004 incident involving a former Temple University employee seems to have put the nail in the coffin.

Andrea Constand claims that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the comedian at his Elkins Park, PA home in January of 2004. He is expected to be arraigned later today.

According to People.com, Constand’s lawyer Montgomery County District Attorney-Elect Kevin Steele said,

“A prosecutor’s job is to follow the evidence wherever it leads and whenever it comes to light…Upon examination of all the evidence, today we are able to seek justice on behalf of the victim.”

Steele goes on to further say that his client looked at Cosby as a mentor and friend. Reportedly, Cosby made advances towards Constand twice during their evening, and she rejected him, so he urged her to take pills and drink wine, which left her unable to refuse his behavior.

Her case, a civil suit filed in 2005, was reopened due to a testimony Cosby gave last summer in which he admitted to giving women Quaaludes in order to have sex with them.

Cosby is out on bail which was taken care of quickly.

Meek Mill to Miss New Year’s Eve Concert in Las Vegas

That’s just the way the cookie crumbles. Sometimes, you have to miss out on stuff because of the decisions you’ve made and right now, Meek Mill is missing out on a big one.

According to Page Six, he will not perform alongside his girlfriend Nicki Minaj in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve thanks to a current court ruling that has him staying put in his hometown of Philadelphia.

“Following the recent Pennsylvania court ruling, Meek Mill’s scheduled New Year’s Eve performance at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas has been postponed until further notice… Headliner Nicki Minaj, who is also slated to appear that evening, will perform as scheduled.”

The ruling stems from a probation violation of a 2009 drug and gun conviction. Meek Milly has been ordered by a judge (because he didn’t stick to court-mandated travel restrictions) not to travel outside of Philly nor is he allowed to work until his February 5th hearing. He can, however, perform community service.

It’s a bummer for sure because there are some people that, despite the fool he made of himself this year, really like Meek Mill (me) and who are pulling for his and Nicki’s relationship.

I’m sure he’ll bounce back from it, though. No worries.

Taraji P. Henson is Looking Good, Physically and Romantically

Life is good when you are an A-list actor on the hottest show on TV right now. Especially if you are Taraji P. Henson. Not only has she had an amazingly outstanding year, but she has also been honored with accolades on top of accolades. Now, she can add a little piece of chocolate love to the mix.

Not really big on speaking about her love life publicly, she was seen strutting her stuff in a bikini with a much younger, but very handsome man.

She and Kelvin Hayden, Jr., a free agent in the NFL, was spotted in Miami looking all kinds of good together. The 45-year-old actress not only has the body to go with the career but has found a companion with which to share it all.

It is clear that 32-year-old Hayden must be something else for Henson to give into his charms. She recently told ET that when it comes to a relationship,

“I want a man who is not caught up into what I do for a living. I’m not that girl on the screen. I’m none of those characters; I am me… I need safety somewhere to go where I don’t have to be Hollywood, where I can take my wig off, and you gonna love me and say, ‘Baby, you are beautiful.'”

And it looks like Mr. Kelvin gives her all of that and more.

Hey, if older men can do it, more power to the women who dabble in the younger pool too.

