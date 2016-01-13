Click to read the full story: Nicki Minaj Farrah’d Out & Kerry Washington Divorce Hits Again

Nicki Minaj has a new person to beef with in the form of Farrah Abraham, Kerry Washington is hearing those divorce rumors ringing again, and NeNe Leakes is coming back strong on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Fashion Police.

Nicki Minaj and Farrah Abraham Beefing?

You never know who’s going to go at it on social media, especially Twitter. The platform has become more of a place for shade, name-calling and beefing than anything else. The newest celebrities to get into a heated Twitter exchange are Nicki Minaj and reality TV personality Farrah Abraham.

For what it’s worth, it appears that Nicki did start it when she tweeted about her disdain for the Teen Mom OG cast member, but can you really blame her?

“”Farrah is a cunt to her mother.”

It’s not secret that Farrah is rude to her mother and in fact, doesn’t hold many people in any kind of high regard. The exchange happened after one of Nicki’s followers mentioned that Farrah’s 6-year-old daughter looked annoyed at the way her mom spoke to her grandmother.

“She was like bitch go do some porn & leave gramma alone.”

What can you say when someone comes for you and what can you say when that someone iNicki Minaj? Nothing really, but Farrah did try to comeback with something, so she gets credit for that.

“Cause your a parent right? Your videos look like porn Horrible good luck being negative #Godbless busy making TV.”

She’s busy making TV? Cute Farrah. Nicki then got serious and told her like it is.

“Your mother didn’t open her legs and have that child…Be happy she’s helping! Stop talking to her like that on TV u lil cunt @F1abraham…In your case #BIGCUNT.”

Farrah said more stuff, went to Instagram and Twitter, blah, blah. But no matter how she tries to deflect what Nicki said, the rapper is spot on in calling the 24-year-old OUT about the way she speaks to her mother. But that’s a whole other story.

Kerry Washington Divorce Rumors Back after Golden Globe Absence

A lot of people were surprised that Kerry Washington chose not to attend this year’s Golden Globe awards. Yes, she wasn’t nominated, but I wouldn’t peg her as a bad sport. Well, it seems the rumors about a possible divorce from her from her husband Nnamdi Asomugha have magnified in the face of the lack of explanation she gave as to the reason for her absence. She told E! News a few days before the awards ceremony,

“I’m not going on… It was a decision, and I’m sure it’ll be a great night, and everybody who’s there will have a good time.”

It’s Hollywood so you know people are going to have something to say, and since Washington and Asomugha have already had trouble according to to previous reports, it doesn’t help that she she’s skipping out on industry events.

The couple has reportedly been undergoing therapy according to In Touch Weekly, and rumors have even swirled that they are selling their Los Angeles home.

It’s all just so much and who really knows the reason for her absence? I say if they are having issues and she’s backing away from the spotlight to focus on fixing them, then good for her.

NeNe Leakes is Back on the Small Screen in a Big Way

For those of you, like myself, that were enjoying “Real Housewives of Atlanta” this season without NeNe Leakes, sadly those days are over. She’s back on the reality show that made her a reality personality along with Fashion Police.

Not only will she be appearing on the next episode of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but reports also say that NeNe Leakes newest gig is with the Fashion Police. And from what a source tells RadarOnline, the girl is bringing in bank.

“NeNe is being paid tens of thousands per episode for her new role on Fashion Police.”

It seems to be a trial kind of thing as an insider confirmed that everyone involved is hoping that it will bloom into a full-time contract.

“They want to see how well she does in terms of numbers and ratings before offering her a full-time contract… If they see a dramatic increase in numbers for this upcoming episode, then she will most likely be given the gig full-time.”

As the contract stands right now, she is a special 2016 cohost, which gives her, even more, exposure for her big personality.

Knowing NeNe, she will deliver on every expectation plus some.

