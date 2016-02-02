Click to read the full story: Nick Jonas is Straight just likes playing gay & Kanye West making ‘Waves’ grow

Kanye West has never been one to follow the rules when it comes to his music. In the past, the star has garnered impressive amounts of publicity for his stage performances, outfits, and lyrics. Therefore, it isn’t all too surprising that Kanye is planning an over-the-top debut for his upcoming album Waves.

On Monday, Kanye announced that he would be performing all of the songs off his new album at Madison Square Garden on February 11. In addition, the show will also be recorded and streamed to various theatres across the globe. Evidently, Kanye is hoping for total world domination with this latest project.

Artist Vanessa Beecroft will also be performing at the show, which will most likely sell out. This isn’t the first time that Vanessa has worked alongside Kanye, as she helped with the conceptualization of Kanye’s fashion Lines, Yeezy Season 1 and 2.

Kanye took to his Twitter to hype the event, stating, “SEASON 3 / WAVES / MADISON SQUARE GARDEN / INTERNATIONAL CINEMAS.” The rapper went on to include a link to the Ticketmaster page where fans could purchase their tickets for the highly anticipated show.

For the past while media outlets have been speculating that young musician Nick Jonas was romantically linked to actress Kate Hudson. However, in Nick’s latest interview with Complex magazine, he claims that this is not the case.

Initially, Nick talks to Complex about his split (back in 2015) from his girlfriend of two years, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Nick explained that he had a new sense of freedom after he ended things with Olivia. He revealed, “It was first excitement to have freedom to be whoever I wanted to be, be my own person. Then, the feeling of being disheartened by what’s out there, then getting into crazy artist mode and throwing it all out, the good, the bad and the ugly. Then meeting people, making a real effort to open up and be free as a person. I’ve met some people that are amazing. And my current situation is that I’m very much single, but I’m trying to be open to people who can inspire me in some way.”

Despite claiming he is “very much single,” Nick did go on to admit he and Kate have an “unbelievable connection.” Going on to gush that he thought the actress was “incredible.” However out of “respect to [Kate] and her privacy,” Nick refused to answer questions regarding whether the two “friends” have gotten intimate with one another or not.

Lastly, Nick talked about his role on Kingdom as a fighter who identifies as gay. Nick explained that while he is heterosexual himself, he is very comfortable and honored to help represent the LGBTQ community on TV. Nick said, “The goal is acceptance on all levels. That should be the focus. I’ve gone to normal clubs, straight clubs, and I’ve gone to gay clubs, to party with my friends and fans. There’s no difference. I have nothing to prove. I’m very comfortable in my own skin, and I’m thankful to have as many close gay friends as I have, people who have been supportive in my life, and have always been there for me.’”

