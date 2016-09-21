Click to read the full story: NFL Week 2 injuries include Adrian Peterson and DeMarcus Ware

Week 2 of the NFL Season topped Week 1 in Injuries Beginning with Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

NFL Week One saw a lot of injuries, including Keenan Allen and Robert Griffin III. Week Two was a good two or three times worse.

If you’re a fantasy owner, you may want to start checking the waivers, as you will probably be without one of your more consistent players for a few weeks.

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got the ball rolling, roughing up his throwing shoulder on a hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Garoppolo did, however, manage 234 yards and three touchdowns before leaving in the second quarter. He is expected to miss a week or two, which means we have likely seen the last of Jimmy as Tom Brady returns from suspension Week Five.

Others were not so lucky.

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is expected to miss at least four weeks with a torn meniscus; however, knowing AP, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back earlier. Either way, pain management will be the name of the game for the rest of the season, as Peterson will be playing with a good deal of pain until he is able to have surgery for a complete repair.

Browns quarterback Josh McCown went down after getting his starting job back. The team is now left with rookie Cody Kessler.

In the NFC South, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones are questionable for Week Three after tweaking their legs. Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart will miss a few weeks, and New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams nearly broke his neck on the field one week after Delvin Breaux broke his leg, leaving a weak secondary spread even thinner.

On top of multiple other offensive injuries to Arian Foster, Doug Baldwin, Danny Woodhead, and a host of others, Denver Broncos sack artist DeMarcus Ware fractured his forearm in the team’s Sunday game against the Indianapolis Colts, sidelining him for at least four weeks.

While Roger Goodell focuses on eliminating kickoffs and penalizing more people for taunting, he needs to remember that, at the end of the day, football is a rough sport. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game.

The post NFL Week 2 injuries include Adrian Peterson and DeMarcus Ware appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice