Click to read the full story: NFL Regular Season Opening Week Brings Slew of Injuries to Big Names

For as spectacular as the first week of the NFL regular season was, it was also extremely painful for numerous stars and their teams. In fact, Week One had everything: nail-bitters, comeback wins, missed PATs, game-winning drives, broken bones, and quarterback injury drama.

Opening week took many victims—many prominent victims.

First, down went San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. A favorite target of Philip Rivers, Allen missed half of the 2015 season with a lacerated kidney, and the Chargers fear that he may have torn his ACL in the second quarter of the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen had to be carted off the field.

Similarly, New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux suffered what appeared to be a broken fibula in the team’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. Both Breaux and Allen will be reevaluated Monday.

Week One also saw a number of players entered into the concussion protocol. Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin were both forced to leave their respective games in the fourth quarter to be tested. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the other hand, was allowed to stay in the game despite five helmet-to-helmet impacts. The Panthers are being investigated for potential mishandling of the situation.

Finally, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III sustained injuries that could impact their play moving forward.

After a Ndamukong Suh sack in the third quarter, Wilson clearly tweaked his ankle, leaving him limited in the game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins. Wilson was brought for an X-ray but insists he’ll be okay.

“It feels a little sore,” said Wilson after the game. “I’ll be all right—just a little ice, a little prayer, a lot of treatment.”

RGIII also insists he won’t miss any time with a sprain to his non-throwing shoulder. Quarterbacks have played through much worse in the past, and it probably can’t make him any worse.

Griffin’s mom called during his press conference to check on him, so he’s in good hands.

The post NFL Regular Season Opening Week Brings Slew of Injuries to Big Names appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice