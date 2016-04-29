Click to read the full story: NFL Draft bust JaMarcus Russell wants another shot and willing to do free Camp

JaMarcus Russell, an All-Time Great Bust, Wants Another Shot in the NFL, Would Go to Camp for Free

On the eve of the 2016 NFL Draft Second Round, JaMarcus Russell, the former LSU quarterback and 1st overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft, is willing to do just about anything to get back into the NFL at this point.

“Whatever it is,” said Russell in a Sports Illustrated feature. “I can be the water boy and work my way into the scout team. It doesn’t matter. I’d go play for free. I think there’s plenty of room for me. I think so.”

It’s been a while for Russell, who hasn’t let himself go as one might have expected. The Oakland Raiders took the LSU superstar with hopes of turning the franchise around; however, Russell turned out to be arguably the biggest bust in NFL Draft history. Russell hasn’t played since 2009 when he had three touchdowns in between 11 interceptions.

In his attempt to make it back, Russell wrote letters to every NFL team expressing his desire to make a comeback.

“As a former NFL player, I understand the daily grind that football operations can be,” wrote Russell wrote in his letter to the Dallas Cowboys. “I am prepared to be physically examined and to have my football IQ evaluated. I would sincerely like an opportunity to come to Dallas and meet with you and the coaching staff. I know that my name does not carry much weight in the NFL right now, but I am more than the image that others have bestowed on me. I’ve been labeled as a bust, I have been labeled as lazy, and I have been the target of many insults by the media. The blame for any negative press that I’ve received rests squarely on my shoulders.”

That’s quite the request. But JaMarcus also understands that he screwed up pretty badly, and a chance in the NFL won’t just appear because you beg hard enough. And, surprisingly, he’s content with his career should he never touch the field again.

“I’ll keep moving, man,” said the former Raider. “But what if I don’t make it back to the NFL? I’ll be okay. Being a competitor, I feel like I have unfinished business. Like, it can’t end like this. But want to know the truth? I know that the game don’t owe me a damn thing.”

Russell is living a healthy life with his family now. He’s got a little bit of money, and he’s just living life. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Russell more than likely won’t see another chance in the NFL.

