The New York Knicks have a lot of issues. Phil Jackson is looking to correct all of them this offseason.

It started with the Derrick Rose trade. A free look at a former MVP is never a bad thing, especially when you have All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis to pair him with.

Now to address the rest of the team’s shortcomings—mainly at the center position. Robin Lopez was supposed to fix up the middle (he didn’t), but he’s on his way to the Chicago Bulls now, so it doesn’t matter. Dwight Howard is free, but Jackson has another Bull in mind.

“The Knicks are desperate for a starting center—their top target is Joakim Noah,” reported Marc Berman of the New York Post. “[They also need] a starting shooting guard after the Derrick Rose blockbuster. They are also desperate to fill out a 15-man roster within the confines of the salary cap. They have just five players under contract.”

I guess that’s what happens in 3-for-1 deals, as Jose Calderon and Jerian Grant are also heading to Chicago. Fortunately (or unfortunately), there’s a familiar face eyeing a return.

“It’s not looking likely because they just traded for Derrick Rose,” said free agent point guard Jeremy Lin. “But I will say that ever since I left, I’ve always been open to going back, and I still am. Never say never, that’s the one thing in the NBA, never say never.”

When you get paid $60 million for having one good week, you’ll start to believe in miracles too. Lin played this past season with the Charlotte Hornets, and although he has done spectacularly financially over the past few seasons, he has never lived up to the hype of Linsanity since leaving the Knicks.

Lin also mentioned that he’s looking for an NBA “home.” Call me old fashion, but I’d have a hard time calling New York City home. It’s too busy. Charlotte’s a little more homely. Maybe he just wants to ride the coattails to another lucrative contract.

And the New York Knicks signed Noah to a four-year contract worth $72 million.

