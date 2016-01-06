Click to read the full story: New York Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin Steps Down But Not Over Yet

12 years, two Super Bowl championships, and three consecutive losing seasons later, Tom Coughlin has resigned as head coach of the New York Giants.

“I met with [CEO] John Mara and [VP] Steve Tisch this afternoon, and I informed them that it is in the best interest of the organization that I step down as head coach,” said Coughlin. “I strongly believe the time is right for me and my family and, as I said, the Giants organization.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as head coach of the New York Football Giants. This is not a sad occasion for me. I have spent 15 years with this organization as an assistant and head coach and was fortunate to be part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. A Lombardi Trophy every five years is an achievement in which we all take great pride.”

The first one Coughlin is referring to was Super Bowl XXV when he was an assistant coach to the legendary Bill Parcells.

At his final presser Tuesday, Coughlin showed a lot of fire. He’s a passionate man, and he hasn’t lost any of that desire to win after 12 seasons leading the Giants. Clearly he still has a lot to offer some lucky organization and the game of football in general.

But at 69, Coughlin is the oldest coach in the NFL by a few years (that’s right, even older than Bill Belichick). The want-to and stamina may still be there, but spending time with his huge family has to be somewhere on his list.

In Mara’s adjacent press conference, he announced that Coughlin has been offered a position higher up in the Giants organization. Although I’m sure he’d do a fantastic job in any football role, some people are just made for the field. After seeing that speech, I have a hard time not calling him in for an interview at the very least.

“[I’ve enjoyed coaching for an organization that doesn’t panic] after you miss a third down, just after you go 6-10 twice.”

