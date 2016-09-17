Click to read the full story: New ‘Star Trek Beyond’ posters hit from Matt Ferguson

Despite its relatively weak run at the box office, this summer was blessed with the simple, colorful, and fun-filled romp that was Star Trek Beyond. It’s the third installment in the rebooted series, following J.J. Abrams’ previous two films.

And instead of going down the predicted austere, cold-blooded route of its predecessors, director Justin Lin brought audiences a great classic style to Beyond. It followed the Enterprise crew as they try and escape a foreign planet that’s ruled by the evil dictator Krull. The film not only had a very compelling storyline, but it also included a lot of nice callbacks to the beloved original series. Beyond didn’t feel like it pandered to us, it just felt like it knew its placement in the franchise, which gave us a refreshing summer show in the age of bloated, dark blockbusters.

Even before Beyond hit theaters, the buzz around its colorful and playful style had many intrigued right off the bat.

The trailers featured some classic songs and exuberant visuals that hadn’t been seen since the early days of Star Trek. Also, the many character posters that were released showed the incredible work done to bring the film to life. Beyond has inspired so many already, with one being the acclaimed artist Matt Ferguson. While he is known best for his poster work on many of Marvel’s productions, he recently graced Star Trek fans with his latest creations, centered around Beyond.

I got to make this poster for Star Trek Beyond. One of my favourite films of the year. pic.twitter.com/SgxAu4kSzP — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) September 16, 2016

The posters are truly gorgeous, with all of them focusing on the alien character Jaylah. Ferguson unveiled the posters on Twitter, along with the message “I got to make this poster for Star Trek Beyond. One of my favourite films of the year.” Check out the posters out below in their full size. Just click on them and really see it up close.

Besides Jaylah, Beyond also introduced some other new characters that will hopefully return for future installments. And since Beyond marks the 50th Anniversary of Star Trek, the film has even more of a resonance for its fans. While it may not have broken boundaries for the series, it still deserves a lot of praise. There were a lot of talented people working in-front and behind the camera in making Beyond what is today. And the stellar work by a devoted fan like Ferguson is a clear indication that the series is far from obsolete.

Ferguson has done work for a gargantuan number of films, but he may be best known for his notable work on Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain America: Civil War. However, he often designs posters simply out of good fun. Some of his most recent work that’s displayed on his website includes Stranger Things, Predator, The Avengers, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. For those who are already in love with his work, you can check out his website, HERE.

If anyone out there that is looking to purchase some of his work, he will be attending the Thought Bubble, a UK comic arts convention that’s coming up next month. Ferguson will surely be a major figurehead in the film arts world in the years to come, and rightfully so. It’s fair to say he’s one of the best in the business right now. Keep him in your sights.

By: Henry Faherty