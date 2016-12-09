Click to read the full story: New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ action images hit with Vulture

You know it’s holiday season when all the big summer movies for 2017 are hitting us with action packed trailers, and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” unleashed a really great trailer with some amazing new images you can see below.



Tom Holland is the new incarnation, and he was introduced with some great fanfare in “Captain America: Civil War,” where he stole the show from many of the Avengers. This had to come as a huge relief to both Sony and Marvel who are on the third reboot now with Spider-Man since Andrew Garfield’s last incarnation got the short end of the stick artistically speaking.

Marvel was so busy building up that massive Universe; they wound up focusing most on Iron Man, Thor and Captain America figuring out how to seamlessly interweave them into solo films along with joint Avenger vengers. Sadly, Spider-Man felt like an afterthought.

With the new trailer (which you can see above), things have definitely changed, and Holland can definitely carry this one on his own.

We get a great look at Michael Keaton with his very high-tech Vulture outfit along with Zendaya, who is still up in the air as to who she is playing. The trailer is actually pretty generous in giving us a great look at Peter Parker’s world and all of the elements within it.

Below are close to 100 great images from the trailer to check out and decide for yourself if the third time will be the charm for the Spider-Man reboot machine.

Official synopsis for “Spider-Man: Homecoming:”

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Cast: Tom Holland (In the Heart of the Sea), Michael Keaton (Batman, Birdman), Zendaya (K.C. Undercover), Donald Glover (The Martian, Community), Jacob Batalon (North Woods), Laura Harrier (One Life to Live), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), with Marisa Tomei (My CousinVinny, The Wrestler), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, The Avengers).

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens July 7, 2017.

The post New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ action images hit with Vulture appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando