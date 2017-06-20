Click to read the full story: A New Graphics Card Can Save Battery Life & Extend The Life Of Your Computer

Most people keep their desktop and laptop computers much longer than they used to. With smartphones and tablets, people are now relying on their computers much less.That doesn’t mean they’re going obsolete as they’re much more efficient when doing tasks like 3D modeling, VFX work, record management, software development and editing. And we mustn’t forget one of the best things to have a killer computer for: gaming.

When computers first hit, everyone had to have one as a tool to get onto the internet. When smartphones hit, that caused a decline in computer sales leading some to believe they were going extinct.

Since people are keeping their computers longer, they are noticing that they do slow down over time. Rather than junk them, one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to add several more years to its life is by upgrading the graphics card.

Great news is that they’re extremely easy to replace. It’s just open your computer, slip the graphics card into place, and that’s it. You can check out our article on all the steps you can take to extend your computer’s life.

I’ve actually been using the same desktop since 2010. I know, it’s hard to believe, but I made sure to purchase one that had a great motherboard that was future proof so I could upgrade the graphics card when needed. The only things I have added are SSD drives and the graphics card, and it’s running faster now than when I first bought it.A good graphics card will help boost your computer’s speed, plus the latest generation is made to help conserve the battery life in laptops. AMD and NVIDIA cards are stocked with integrated graphics which keeps them from drawing so much life out of your battery.

Nothing is more frustrating than having to continually charge up your laptop or panic when it runs low, and you don’t have anywhere to charge it. I’ve had plenty of those times at the airport where everyone is sitting on the floor charging all their devices leaving no available outlets and my internal freak out meter hitting ten.

Many people think that graphics cards are too expensive, but like with most products, they vary in price according to your needs. They can range over one thousand dollars for extreme gaming cards or under one hundred dollars which will serve most people’s needs very well.

Here are the top five best graphics cards for every budget. I’ve included an additional one for gamers who are looking for the most extreme card out there.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the best of the high-end graphics cards, and if you do video editing, VFX or 3D modeling, this is perfect for you. It’s loaded with 11 GB of GDDR5X VRAM and is the fastest single GPU graphics card on the market today.

It comes with a state of the art cooling system for any intense action you can throw at it. Nothing is worse than hearing your CPU chugging loudly sounding like it’s about to have an asthma attack. This cooling system keeps your computer happy and purring like a kitten. Actually, it’s even quieter than that.

AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD’s family of graphics cards are great and are about half the price of NVIDIA’s higher end ones. The Radeon RX 580 is a more amped up version of last year’s Radeon RX 480, but they’ve not raised the price.

AMD Radeon RX 460

The AMD Radeon RX 460 is the best budget friendly graphics card that will give you the most bang for your buck. It comes with 4 GB GDDR5 memory, and for your average computer user, this is all you’ll need to keep your computer running smoother and longer while helping to preserve precious battery life.

ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1080 O8G Gaming

For the hardcore gamer, the ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1080 O8G Gaming graphics card will make you feel like you’re in gaming heaven. Even better, it’s priced under a thousand dollars. You can actually catch them on sale now here.Not only is the card attractive, it runs at blazing speeds and is loaded with plenty of great features. ASUS has created the ‘DirectCU III’ cooler and claims that it provides a thirty-percent better cooling system while also remaining even quieter than NVIDIA’s version.

After testing this out, we have to agree. You’ll find yourself checking to make sure it’s running as it is that quiet. Remember, a better cooling system means you can also overclock your computer much easier without those overheating worries.

