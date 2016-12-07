Click to read the full story: New ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Trailer images ready to get you wet for Valentine’s Day

“Fifty Shades of Grey” fans know what to expect with “Fifty Shades Darker,” but you can tell what you’ll be getting in the next installment from the latest trailer alone.

Jamie Dornan giving those intense stares while being shirtless and flexing as much as possible while Dakota Johnson’s Ana tries to play coy, but she just can’t get away from this boy. In this installment, danger lurks while the two renew their relationship with a few demands from her. It seems that Christan Grey’s past is as checkered as the dialogue in this film and there’s new complications for them to deal with.



Kim Basinger is one of them as Elena Lincoln, Grey’s business partner and former lover, of course. Bella Heathcote also joins the cast as Leila Williams, who comes across in the trailer as that crazy stalker ex who’ll be planning on torturing Ana in ways that even Grey would approve of.

As it was heavily reported, “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Wood won’t be returning after some run-ins with writer E.L. James power plays. James Foley (Glengarry Glen Ross) is directing this time from a script by Niall Leonard. He’s also directing the final installment in the trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed.” Hopefully, that’s meant for those poor people forced to sit through another round of this stuff. Dakota Johnson could really learn from Kim Basinger’s turn in “9 1/2 Weeks,” a much better version (especially with dialogue) of this film.

Here’s some new images from the film to check out below.

“Fifty Shades Darker” official synopsis:

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades Darker,” the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015’s blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine’s Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker.

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Also returning from “Fifty Shades of Grey” are Academy Award® winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined for the first time by Oscar® winner Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is directed by James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the book by James.

“Fifty Shades Darker” will open in theaters February 10, 2017 so if your partner is a fan, you know what you’ll be doing for Valentine’s Day.

