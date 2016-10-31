Click to read the full story: New Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence ‘Passenger’ spaceship images hit

It crazy to realize just how quickly Chris Pratt shot up to being the A-list star he is today. 2014 was the year that changed everything for him because he led the voice cast of The Lego Movie and played the wise-cracking thief in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The following year he landed the lead role in Jurassic World, which grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide. And he doesn’t appear to be taking much of hiatus considering that he’s starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the science-fiction thriller, Passengers, that hits this December. Looking at that impressive body of work over such a short timespan would make anyone jealous.

The first trailer for Passengers that hit last month instantly made it be on everyone’s radar as becoming a potential Oscar contender. What we know about the story so far is that Lawrence and Pratt play two passengers on a spaceship that’s on a 100-plus year journey, but something suddenly goes wrong. The two wake up unexpectedly due to some malfunction with the hibernation pods. So, what do they do? What we can surmise from the glossy footage and stills that we have been able to feast our eyes on making it seem like the film will be a mix intense space thrills with some heated romance between Pratt and Lawrence. No one can deny how great that sounds. If you haven’t checked out the film’s marketing so far, check out these new images that just hit. You can also check out our huge array of Passenger images from the last trailer.

What’s still remains to be seen is how this film fares at the box office. The two stars — and, obviously, director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) — should be enough win over both audiences and critics. But since Passengers is not connected to some cinematic universe or franchise (we hope), it’s possible we could be looking at a soon-to-be flop. Let’s hope it doesn’t go that way, but crazier things have happened in Hollywood. That potentially unfortunate result still doesn’t overshadow how mesmerizing the film looks, and these new images are yet another example of that.

The film’s visuals that surround the wonderful lead stars are true beauties to behold. They feel quite reminiscent — but not derivative — of films its sister films such as Sunshine, Gravity and Interstellar. What is refreshing is that Passengers looks as though it will largely take place inside the ship rather than simply showing off the glory of Space just for the sake of it. Passengers may be one of the few contained and deeply intimate Space films that succeed on just how little it shows compared to others that often rely on the sheer spectacle to carry them forward.

Despite 2016’s Oscar season looking more and more competitive by the day, Passengers seems like it could make it to the front of the pack. And depending on how the film does, we may just get to see more of the Pratt-Lawrence duo more in the future. Yes, it’s all right to dream.

The official synopsis for “Passengers” is:

On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. As Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) face living the rest of their lives on board, with every luxury they could ever ask for, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction… until they discover the ship is in grave danger. With the lives of 5000 sleeping passengers at stake, only Jim and Aurora can save them all.

“Masters of Sex” star Michael Sheen also stars in the movie, which was written by “Doctor Strange” screenwriter Jon Spaihts. Producers are Neal Moritz and Ori Marmur through Moritz’s Original Film banner, as well as Michael Maher for Start Media and Stephen Hamel of Company Films.

Passengers hits U.S. theaters on December 21, 2016.

